Chippa United midfielder Azola Tshobeni is making the most of his increased game time this season, with the 24-year-old eager to repay the faith shown in him by the technical team.

Originally from Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape, Tshobeni says regular football has given him the confidence he lacked in previous seasons and an opportunity to show his potential in the Betway Premiership.

“It's obviously something that I've been lacking for the past seasons,” Tshobeni said.

“But this season, I managed to get the confidence from the coach.

"The coach believes in me and that helps me put more effort into the team and put more commitment.

“I'm also starting to realise my potential and see how I can grow in every game. So it's definitely been very effective.”

His return to the Eastern Cape has also brought him closer to home, something he says has made his stay at Chippa special.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder said being able to visit his family during time off gave him the strength to return to training refreshed.

“It has made things easier because I'm closer to home.

"I can go home whenever we're off. I can drive there and get close to the family.

“You get that strength whenever you go home. You feel fresh when you come back.

"So it's been very special for me to be close to the family,” he said.

Tshobeni will be hoping to continue his good run when Chippa welcome Kaizer Chiefs to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 28, with kickoff at 3.30pm.

The Chilli Boys head into the encounter on the back of a 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch, which lifted them to seventh position in the league standings with 11 points from nine matches. Chiefs are fifth with 14 points.

Tshobeni believes the extended break between matches has allowed the squad to recover and maintain its fitness ahead of the important fixture.

“It's been recovery and trying to manage the fitness because it's not easy to play after certain days, after certain long days.

"But we are trying to maintain the fitness and manage the fatigue as well.

“We've been doing well, pushing obviously because it's a big game.

"I think we'll be preparing well and we are confident on the next game."

He believes Chippa will need to get the tactical details right, particularly by closing down spaces while also taking the game to their opponents.

“It's those small things like closing spaces and making sure that you keep them on the back foot as well.

"Don't stay on the back foot for too long. Try to put your foot upfront, give them a game and create more chances."

Playing at home could also work in Chippa's favour, with Tshobeni expecting the supporters to give the team an important lift.

“It's going to give us an 11th man on the field. I know Chiefs have crazy support, but our fans are going to show up for us and give us that confidence,” he said.

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