Why returning to Chippa United felt like coming home for Sammy Seabi

Sammy Seabi has opened up on his heartfelt return to Chippa United, describing the Gqeberha outfit as a true home where he feels valued and supported. Following previous spells with Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City, the experienced midfielder believes the club's growing tactical maturity and squad depth make it an ideal environment for his career.

At 31, Seabi is not only driving Chippa United's ambitions for a top-eight finish in the Betway Premiership, but he is also embracing his role as a mentor. Balancing high-level competition with youth development on and off the field, he remains confident that his best playing days are far from over.