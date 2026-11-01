Goals from Harold Majadibodu and Imraan Jones helped Chippa United record their second Betway Premiership win after beating Stellenbosch 2-0 at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch at the weekend.

It was a welcome result for Chippa coach Brandon Truter, whose side bounced back from their disappointing Carling Knockout Cup exit to claim three important points away from home.

The Chilli Boys had endured a difficult period, which included a heavy 4-0 defeat to Golden Arrows that saw them bow out of the Carling Knockout Cup.

Truter previously admitted the criticism surrounding his position had been unpleasant, saying he had seen comments suggesting he should be fired.

He questioned why there was already so much talk about his future when the season was still at an early stage, pointing to the team's position compared with the same period last season.

He also raised concerns about the pressure placed on coaches in South African football, saying younger coaches needed opportunities and experience rather than constantly facing the threat of losing their jobs.

However, the victory over Stellenbosch provided some relief for Truter, who was pleased with the character and determination shown by his players despite the difficult week they had experienced.

"First and foremost, I want to thank our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ," he said.

"We were magnificent. It was a difficult week but also an enlightening week.

"The chairman [Siviwe Mpengesi] visited us, and it just reaffirmed his belief in the squad and everybody.

"That gave us a bit of confidence.

"From there, the training was very good, preparation was good, and the boys knew what they had to do today.

Truter was particularly pleased with the team's defensive organisation, praising his players for limiting Stellenbosch's space and dealing with the crosses into the box.

He also singled out Tshepang Makara, who made his debut for the club, for his impressive performance at the back.

"We were disciplined in defence. We knew we had to sit back and manage the spaces behind us, and we did that superbly.

"Once we eliminated the space, the crosses were coming in, and Makara stood very tall there, together with Harold Majadibodu," he said.

Although Justice Figuareido received the man-of-the-match award, Truter felt several players deserved recognition for their contribution.

"The guys worked their socks off for this result. Everyone was superb.

"We thank them, and we also thank the supporters who came out to support us.

"In Cape Town, we don't lose. But now the biggest obstacle is this break in front of us and how we manage it," Truter said.