Chippa United have ruled out any possibility of moving their high-profile Betway Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs to the Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City.
They have confirmed that the match will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on November 28.
Club chair Siviwe Mpengesi said the encounter would form part of the stadium's reopening following more than six months of renovations.
During the turf refurbishment , Chippa's marquee fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates were moved to alternative venues.
The clash against Sundowns was staged at the Buffalo City Stadium, while the match against Orlando Pirates was played at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban.
With uncertainty surrounding Chippa United's future relationship with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the Buffalo City Stadium had emerged as a possible alternative venue.
The Eastern Cape-based club also uses the venue as its second home ground and it has hosted the majority of their league home matches this season.
Chippa has a three-year agreement with the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, reportedly worth millions of rands, that is still active.
That agreement entails Chippa bringing seven Premier Soccer League games to the metro and ends after the 2026/2027 financial year.
Mpengesi said a recommendation to extend the partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay for another three years could not be finalised before the outgoing council concluded its term.
Despite the uncertainty, he has confirmed that the club will return to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the much-anticipated encounter against Amakhosi.
"Chippa United has continued to engage constructively with the Mandela Bay Development Agency," Mpengesi said.
"The club appreciates the agency’s efforts to facilitate its return and ensure that this marquee fixture is staged in NMB.
"Nevertheless, Chippa remains committed to the people of NMB and will honour this fixture in the hope that the incoming council will prioritise and conclude a sustainable long-term agreement with the club.
"Football is the people’s game and remains SA’s most widely supported sport.
"The presence of Chippa in the Bay contributes to local economic activity, tourism, employment, community pride and the continued development of football throughout the Eastern Cape."
The last time Nelson Mandela Bay hosted a Chippa game was in May when the Eastern Cape side played Golden Arrows.
MBDA interim chief executive Pierre Voges said: “The stadium team is to be commended for their ongoing commitment to maintaining a world-class stadium.
"The resurfacing of the pitch was an essential part of the stadium's proactive maintenance programme to ensure the inner bowl meets the standards expected for professional sporting events.
"Hosting matches of this calibre ... creates opportunities for local businesses, stimulates tourism and hospitality, and contributes to our local economy.
“The playing surface is once again ready to welcome players back."
Chippa will head into the encounter against Kaizer Chiefs following a three-week Fifa international break.
Their scheduled midweek fixture against Sekhukhune United, which was due to be played at the Buffalo City Stadium on Wednesday, was postponed by the Premier Soccer League due to the local government elections.
They will, however, approach the Chiefs encounter with renewed confidence after recording their second league victory of the season with a 2-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch last weekend.
Chippa currently occupy seventh position on the league standings with 11 points, while Kaizer Chiefs are fifth with 14 points.