Chippa United have confirmed that their marquee Betway Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs will be staged at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on November 28, quashing speculation of a move to Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

The fixture marks the official reopening of the Bay venue following more than six months of extensive pitch resurfacing, as the Chilli Boys aim to solidify both local fan support and long-term municipal backing.