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Jansen strikes but Aussies stand firm to take narrow lead

Unbroken 145-run partnership frustrates hosts after leftarmer claims 100th Test wicket

  • Amir Chetty At Newlands
2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Australia closed day two on 330/4 at Newlands, establishing a one-run lead over South Africa.
  • Josh Inglis (85 not out) and Alex Carey (51 not out) compiled an unbeaten 145-run fifth-wicket partnership.
  • Marco Jansen briefly seized control for the Proteas by dismissing Matt Renshaw (74) and Cameron Green (65) within two overs.
  • Renshaw's dismissal marked Jansen's milestone 100th Test wicket for South Africa.
  • Simon Harmer provided early inroads for the hosts in the morning by removing Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.
Marco Jansen celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Cameron Green on the second day of the third cricket Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday
Marco Jansen celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Cameron Green on the second day of the third cricket Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday Picture: Marco Longari / AFP

Australia edged one run ahead of SA at 330/4 at stumps on the second day of the third cricket Test in Cape Town on Wednesday, with Josh Inglis and Alex Carey frustrating the hosts after Marco Jansen's double strike had briefly swung the momentum back SA's way.

Jansen's dismissal of Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green in the space of two overs had reduced Australia to 185/4, but Inglis and Carey responded with an unbeaten 145-run partnership to erase SA's first innings advantage.

Inglis finished unbeaten on 85 from 111 balls, striking nine fours and two sixes, while Carey reached 51 from 126 deliveries with four fours as Australia negotiated the new ball after it was taken at 80.1 overs.

They added 44 runs in the final 10 overs to carry Australia through to the close without further damage.

The pair had come together with Australia 185/4 and initially absorbed the pressure, bringing up their 50 partnership from 108 balls.

Inglis then reached his half-century from 76 balls before the fifth-wicket stand passed 100 from 168 deliveries.

Carey followed him to fifty from 125 balls.

Inglis survived a South African review and the Australians stood firm to see off the closing overs.

The late partnership had become necessary after Jansen's intervention earlier in the day.

Australia had moved to 184/3 through Renshaw and Green's commanding 126-run stand before Jansen finally found the breakthrough.

Renshaw was caught behind for 74 from 139 balls, with 10 fours. The dismissal gave Jansen his 100th Test wicket.

The lanky leftarmer struck again soon afterwards when Green was caught by Simon Harmer for 65 off 110 balls, including eight fours and two sixes.

That followed a morning in which Harmer had given the hosts the perfect start.

Australia began the day on 27/0, but Travis Head fell for 41 from 49 balls when Harmer bowled him at 58.

Marnus Labuschagne then fell without scoring, caught by Aiden Markram off Harmer, leaving Australia 58/2.

Renshaw and Green then produced the partnership that changed the complexion of the day.

Renshaw reached his fifty from 101 balls, Green from 65, and their century stand came from 127 deliveries as Australia moved through 150 with increasing authority.

Australia went to lunch on 90/2 and had advanced to 163/2 by drinks before Renshaw and Green finally gave SA the opening they needed.

The hosts had begun the day defending 329 after a dramatic opening day in which their innings had swung repeatedly.


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