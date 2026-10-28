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Ackerman rues missed Test ton

Living by the sword: Proteas rookie vows to learn from Newlands dismissal

  • Amir Chetty At Newlands
3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Marques Ackerman scored a rapid 95 off 94 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes, in his second Test match.
  • Ackerman and partner Aiden Markram shared an opening stand of 158 after Australia chose to bowl first at Newlands.
  • Ackerman was stumped off Nathan Lyon, sparking a Proteas middle-order slide of five wickets for 29 runs.
  • Half-centuries from David Bedingham and Marco Jansen helped lift South Africa to a first-innings total of 329.
  • Mitchell Starc spearheaded the Australian fightback by claiming a six-wicket haul.
  • Ackerman expressed frustration at missing out on three figures but sees the knock as motivation for future matches.
South Africa's Marques Ackerman hits a four on day one of the third Test match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands stadium in Cape Town
South Africa's Marques Ackerman hits a four on day one of the third Test match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands stadium in Cape Town Picture: Marco Longari / AFP

Left hand batter Marques Ackerman had every reason to feel satisfied with his first substantial contribution in Test cricket, but the South African opener was left ruing a missed opportunity after falling five runs short of a maiden century on the opening day of the series deciding third Test at Newlands on Tuesday.

Ackerman's aggressive 95 from 94 balls, featuring 12 fours and two sixes, helped South Africa make a flying start to the third Test against Australia as he and Aiden Markram put on 158 for the first wicket.

The Proteas would eventually slip from 203/1 to 329 all out, leaving Ackerman to reflect on what might have been.

“You live by the sword and you die by the sword. I've learned that throughout my career,” Ackerman told the media after play.

“I left 100 out there, a Test 100. So,[I’m] not really happy with that, but it's good motivation for trying to get my first one [the] next time I get an opportunity.”

The 27-year-old, playing only his second Test after making his debut in Gqeberha last week, looked immediately at home at the top of the order after Australia won the toss and surprisingly opted to bowl.

Ackerman and Markram took advantage of a placid Newlands surface, reaching lunch on 140 without loss before eventually extending their opening stand to 158.

Ackerman said the tempo of his innings was not something he consciously planned, with Australia's use of the short ball helping him maintain his aggressive approach.

“Yeah, to be honest, it wasn't really pacing it. It was just in the heat of the moment really, [and] I do tend to bat on the quicker side most of the time.” he said.

Markram's presence at the other end was equally important, with Ackerman praising the Proteas opener for providing calmness and advice throughout their partnership.

“He's been exceptional for me, giving me good advice as to what's going to work, what to expect and backing certain options,” Ackerman said.

Their partnership put the home side in a commanding position, but Ackerman's dismissal for 95, stumped off Nathan Lyon, sparked a slide which saw the hosts lose five wickets for 29 runs.

Ackerman admitted the collapse was difficult to explain but felt SA needed another substantial partnership after he and Markram departed.

“I don't really have an answer for you, to be honest. But I think maybe a few soft dismissals among all of those,” he said.

“And yeah, I think it just lacked a big partnership after myself and Aiden got out. Someone to stick around with Bedingham for maybe a session or so.”

Yeah, to be honest, it wasn't really pacing it. It was just in the heat of the moment really, [and] I do tend to bat on the quicker side most of the time
Ackerman speaks about how he paced his innings

David Bedingham and Marco Jansen both reached 50, while Ryan Rickelton made 42, but Mitchell Starc's devastating six-wicket haul eventually ended the innings at 329.

“I think if before today's play, if you gave us 329, we probably would have taken it,” he said.

“But in saying that, I think all of us would agree that we probably left a little bit out there today.”

He, similar to many cricket lovers who tuned into the Day One coverage, were left surprised by the tourists’ choice to field first after winning the toss.

“We were probably going to look to bat first. So, we were quite surprised that they decided to bowl,” Ackerman said.

“I thought the wicket was really good. There wasn't as much lateral movement as we maybe saw in the first two Tests.”


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