The Proteas would eventually slip from 203/1 to 329 all out, leaving Ackerman to reflect on what might have been.

“You live by the sword and you die by the sword. I've learned that throughout my career,” Ackerman told the media after play.

“I left 100 out there, a Test 100. So,[I’m] not really happy with that, but it's good motivation for trying to get my first one [the] next time I get an opportunity.”

The 27-year-old, playing only his second Test after making his debut in Gqeberha last week, looked immediately at home at the top of the order after Australia won the toss and surprisingly opted to bowl.

Ackerman and Markram took advantage of a placid Newlands surface, reaching lunch on 140 without loss before eventually extending their opening stand to 158.

Ackerman said the tempo of his innings was not something he consciously planned, with Australia's use of the short ball helping him maintain his aggressive approach.

“Yeah, to be honest, it wasn't really pacing it. It was just in the heat of the moment really, [and] I do tend to bat on the quicker side most of the time.” he said.

Markram's presence at the other end was equally important, with Ackerman praising the Proteas opener for providing calmness and advice throughout their partnership.

“He's been exceptional for me, giving me good advice as to what's going to work, what to expect and backing certain options,” Ackerman said.

Their partnership put the home side in a commanding position, but Ackerman's dismissal for 95, stumped off Nathan Lyon, sparked a slide which saw the hosts lose five wickets for 29 runs.

Ackerman admitted the collapse was difficult to explain but felt SA needed another substantial partnership after he and Markram departed.

“I don't really have an answer for you, to be honest. But I think maybe a few soft dismissals among all of those,” he said.