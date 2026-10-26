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Rickelton embraces Newlands decider

Wicketkeeper-batter calls for patience against elite bowling attack with series tied at 1-1

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • The Test series between South Africa and Australia is locked at 1-1 ahead of the series decider at Newlands.
  • Ryan Rickelton stressed the value of patience against Australia's elite bowling unit, urging batters to dig in past 50 balls.
  • Batting at number five while keeping wicket has given Rickelton an engaging dual role that he relishes.
  • The return of Kagiso Rabada has energised the Proteas' attack and allowed Marco Jansen to bowl with freedom.
  • South Africa aim to maintain consistency and carry forward the discipline shown during their dominant win in Gqeberha.
Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton, left, says the Proteas are relishing the opportunity to beat Australia in the deciding cricket Test at Newlands
Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton, left, says the Proteas are relishing the opportunity to beat Australia in the deciding cricket Test at Newlands Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Lefthand batter Ryan Rickelton says SA are relishing the opportunity to put one over their fiercest rivals when they face Australia in the deciding cricket Test at Newlands in Cape Town this week.

With the series locked at 1-1 after the Proteas’ emphatic innings and 31-run victory in Gqeberha, Rickelton said confidence in the camp was growing, but the focus remained firmly on producing another complete performance against a side who have dominated world cricket for much of the past decade.

“It's sitting down 1-1 coming into the last game of the series in Cape Town against a really good side. It's something that we're looking forward to, putting in a good performance,” Rickelton said.

Australia’s quality means there will be little room for error when the Test starts on Tuesday, particularly against a bowling attack featuring Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood and the evergreen Nathan Lyon.

But Rickelton believes the hosts’ best chance is to remain disciplined for long periods rather than trying to force the pace.

“They don't give you any easy shots early on, so you [have to] work hard to make sure you get to 50, 60-plus balls, and then maybe you might find the runs a little bit easier,” he said.

The Proteas will also be looking to carry the discipline shown by captain Temba Bavuma in Gqeberha into Newlands, where the conditions could again reward the bowlers.

Rickelton, who has moved into the middle-order, said the responsibility at No 5 was to make the most of the platform created by the top order.

“The top three are doing the hard work, putting overs under the belt and taking the [effect of the] new ball away,” he said.

“It's the middle-order's job to continue to work hard and score runs, to cash in on the work done by the top three.”

The wicketkeeping role has also given Rickelton another way to remain involved, a responsibility he has enjoyed.

“That's what I've done growing up, keeping and batting in the middle-order, so I really enjoyed that, just being locked in every single ball,” he said.

The Proteas’ bowling attack, meanwhile, has been boosted by the return of Kagiso Rabada, whose presence has allowed Marco Jansen to express himself more freely after carrying the responsibility of leading the attack in the first Test, Rickelton says.

He said Rabada’s competitive edge had helped bring an added intensity to the group.

“It's never anything aggressive. It's just pure competitiveness from Rabada, and I think Jansen gets up for it as well, and that gets the boys going,” he said.

That intensity could prove important against Australia, particularly with Jansen likely to renew his own rivalry with Marnus Labuschagne.

“We know the value of getting him out early,” Rickelton said.

“If he turns the wheel around, obviously we're going to bear the brunt of it.”

With a full home summer ahead, Rickelton knows there is little value in looking too far beyond Newlands.

“We've got a job to do,” he said.

“We've got to keep being consistent in the way that we approach these games.”

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