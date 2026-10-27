The Warriors Women left Oudtshoorn with plenty to reflect on after a difficult weekend against the Garden Route Badgers, suffering consecutive defeats in the Hollywoodbets Pro Series and failing to find a way through opponents who remain unbeaten in the competition.

The Warriors were beaten by 98 runs in Saturday’s Pro50 encounter before the Badgers completed the weekend double with a five-wicket victory in Sunday’s Pro20 match, condemning the Eastern Province side to a fourth defeat in three Pro Series double-headers.

The two results told a similar story with the bat.

Batting first in the 50-overs match, the Badgers posted 243/8, with Verunisa Reddy making 52 from 70 balls and Izel Cilliers unbeaten on 41 off 46 balls.

The Warriors were then bowled out for 145 in 37 overs, Jana Nell top-scoring with 36 off 38 balls and Sarah Barber contributing 26 from 35 balls.

Annerie Dercksen was the chief destroyer for the Badgers, taking 5/44, while Jané Winster claimed 3/28.

For the Warriors, Alyssa Erxleben was the standout with the ball, taking 3/40, while Rasika Maharaj picked up 2/47.

If Saturday exposed the difficulty of building a substantial innings over 50 overs, Sunday brought a similar challenge in the shorter format.

The Warriors could manage only 92/9 after being sent in, with captain Zizipho Mdebuka making 20 off 19 balls, Erxleben 14 off 17 balls and Cayleigh Wanckel 11 from eight balls.

Again, Dercksen was at the centre of the Badgers' attack, taking 3/22. Winster took 2/17 and Yolandi Potgieter 2/19.

There were encouraging signs with the ball as the Warriors made the chase less straightforward than the final margin might suggest.

Aphilile Adonisi took 2/12 and Wanckel 2/18, but the Badgers' experience and composure ultimately proved decisive.

Babette de Leede led the chase with 28 from 26 balls, while Courtney Gounden made 18 from 32 balls as the Badgers reached 94/5 in 15.3 overs.

The weekend highlighted two sides of the Warriors' performance.

There were individual contributions and periods of good bowling, but they struggled to turn those moments into sustained pressure, particularly when it came to setting competitive totals.

It is a particularly demanding lesson for the newly promoted Warriors, who are competing against teams with greater experience at this level.

The focus now has to shift from the disappointment of the weekend to converting their promising individual moments into stronger collective performances.

After the earlier washout against the Lions and the two defeats in Durban and Oudtshoorn, the Warriors will need a response in their next assignment, when they host the Titans Women, the other unbeaten side in the series in Gqeberha in November.

The weekend may have produced difficult numbers on the scoreboard, but it has also given the Warriors a clear indication of the areas that need attention — particularly batting partnerships, building innings and maintaining pressure for longer periods.

The Herald







