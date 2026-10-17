But the captain was careful not to place the responsibility solely on Rabada, pointing to the resources still available across the squad.

Anrich Nortje, who returned to Test cricket in Durban after more than three years away, performed well in Durban and is available again, with Bavuma saying Nortje was physically and mentally ready to make another impact.

The final match XI remains undecided, with the weather and pitch likely to determine the balance of the side.

Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy are all options, while an extra batter or all-rounder could be drafted in to influence the XI.

“We have the luxury of going either way and we trust that whichever way we go, we’ll be able to pick a very, very competitive XI,” Bavuma said.

That depth is also evident in the batting, where Marques Ackerman and Matthew Breetzke are expected, should they crack the final XI, to bring fresh energy after the hosts were unable to convert their promising starts at Kingsmead.

He described Ackerman as someone who “likes to get in the fight”, while Breetzke can draw on his successful start to international cricket and his performances against Australia.

The changes come after Aiden Markram was the only South African batter to pass 50, with the captain adding that the biggest improvement was for the batting group to extend their innings once established.

“We take the little good moments that we had in our batting,” he said.

“We feed off the confidence of Aiden, the way he went about his business. But yeah, it’s more about just extending our batting innings.”

Ryan Rickelton is another part of the selection puzzle, with the left-hander set to take the gloves while his batting position remains undecided.