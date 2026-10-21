The Eastern Cape provincial government and the University of Fort Hare have agreed to explore developing university precincts across Bhisho, Dikeni, and KuGompo City. The initiative aims to align higher education infrastructure with regional economic and social growth priorities.

The strategic talks between Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the university council follow years of legal battles over Mabuyane's master's degree, signalling a renewed focus on practical collaboration for student welfare and regional development.