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Initiative targets scarce skills, campus repurposing, and academic support for provincial growth

University precincts may be built in Bhisho, Dikeni and KuGompo City

Talks between provincial leaders and university council focus on student housing and regional development

3 min read
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The Eastern Cape provincial government and the University of Fort Hare have agreed to explore developing university precincts across Bhisho, Dikeni, and KuGompo City. The initiative aims to align higher education infrastructure with regional economic and social growth priorities.

The strategic talks between Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the university council follow years of legal battles over Mabuyane's master's degree, signalling a renewed focus on practical collaboration for student welfare and regional development.

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