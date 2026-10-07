Thuthula Sodumo worked for years to earn her Master of Philosophy in Gender Studies.

She thought the moment she had dreamt about would be even sweeter after bagging her qualification with distinction.

But her moment to shine was taken away from her.

Instead of hearing her name being called out in front of her family and fellow graduates, Sodumo was handed her certificate by University of South Africa (Unisa) staff at the reception of the graduation venue at the East London ICC, after being told there would be no ceremony.

The disabled graduate was among dozens of students who arrived at the ICC on Tuesday, expecting to attend the second day of a two-day graduation ceremony to which they had been invited.

They arrived in full graduation attire, with parents and family members dressed for the occasion, only to discover there would be no ceremony.

For Sodumo, the disappointment went far beyond the money she and the other graduates had spent travelling to the venue and on their clothes.

She said Unisa had robbed her of an opportunity she had worked towards for years and which, as a wheelchair-bound graduate, carried a much deeper meaning.

Sodumo said she had desperately wanted to walk across the stage to show other people living with disabilities that their circumstances should not prevent them from pursuing their dreams.

“The only explanation we are getting here is that 'you are not the only one'. That is the only explanation we got," the bitterly disappointed graduate said.

"We heard that there is no graduation taking place and I almost didn't get out of the car, because even getting out of the car is difficult for me.

“They just gave us our certificates, showing that they don't care.

"This is demotivating. As a person living with a disability, education is important.

“I was looking forward to people seeing me and being inspired; I know that I inspire people.

“I studied hard because I want to get ahead, and I studied hard for this day.

“They [university] said they sent a graduation [notice] to a selected few [that they would graduate on Monday instead].

“No explanation will ever erase this from our minds,” Sodumo said.

Some of the disappointed students have threatened to take legal action against Unisa over the financial losses they incurred.

The university had initially sent out invitations informing students that their graduation ceremonies would take place on October 5 and 6.

Those scheduled to graduate on Tuesday said they arrived at the ICC for the advertised 10am ceremony, only to discover that it had been cancelled.

The Daily Dispatch counted more than 100 graduates at the venue for the first session of the day.

Monday's graduates were able to walk across the stage, hear their names being read out and celebrate with their families.

But on Tuesday, Unisa staff handed out certificates to graduates downstairs without a formal ceremony or scroll presentation.

Graduates said they felt disrespected and demotivated, adding that the manner in which their certificates were handed to them had diminished what should have been a celebration of their achievements.

One student, who introduced herself as Zimkitha, broke down in tears as she described arriving at the venue for her big day with her family.

She said she had received no communication from the university about the change in arrangements.

“I got here earlier, but was told the day was changed [to] yesterday, but we didn't receive those emails,” she said.

“We were told that we are supposed to graduate on the sixth, but they are telling us [now] that the venue was already booked for today and they didn't tell us this.

“We are very disappointed. We spent our last money, and they do not want to refund us.”

Aisha Abrahams said she wanted Unisa to reimburse her for costs incurred, accusing the university of trying to “cover” itself by later changing dates on its information portal without notifying students.

One parent, identified as Mr Bartman, said the experience had been emotionally draining for his family and had deprived his son of recognition for graduating with distinction in psychology.

“I am very disappointed with Unisa because today we were supposed to see our son take the stage and be celebrated for his Cum Laude achievement,” he said.

“Now he will not get the achievement and applause.”

Unisa spokesperson Tommy Huma said the affected students had been informed on September 7 that the second ceremony would no longer take place and that their graduation had been brought forward to October 5.

Huma said the notice had been sent through students' MyLife email accounts, the university's official communication platform.

“The university had, on Monday September 7, communicated to the affected students about the change of the graduation date to Monday October 5.

“Evidently, some of the students missed this communication,” Huma said.

“Unisa understands the importance placed on graduation ceremonies by students, their families and friends and regrets this unfortunate incident.

“We also wish to extend and reiterate the cancellation message to other students who may not have seen the message and were planning to attend the second graduation ceremony initially planned for [3pm] today [Tuesday],” he said.

The university did not comment on whether students would be refunded or indicate how many graduates had been scheduled to participate in Tuesday's ceremony.