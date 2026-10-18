SRC calls on incoming Fort Hare VC to prioritise student needs

Incoming University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Wezile Chitha will be expected to turn institutional ambitions into tangible improvements in students’ daily lives, the university’s Student Representative Council (SRC) said on Sunday.

SRC chair Someleze Ndamase welcomed Chitha’s appointment, but said students wanted to see improved campus facilities, better student services, effective service delivery and learning environments that upheld their dignity.

Chitha, a medical doctor and academic who currently serves as executive dean in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Walter Sisulu University, was unanimously appointed by Fort Hare’s council at a special meeting on Friday.

He is expected to take office in the first quarter of 2027.

Ndamase said the appointment marked the end of an important chapter in the recruitment process and the beginning of a new era of institutional leadership.

“We believe that leadership must be measured not only by strategic plans and institutional ambitions but also by tangible improvements in students’ daily lives, the quality of teaching and learning, the condition of residences and academic facilities, and the university’s responsiveness to the concerns of its student community,” Ndamase said.

He said the SRC was ready to work with Chitha and the broader university leadership to advance transformation, accountability, academic excellence and student welfare.

Chitha’s appointment comes as UFH prepares to develop a long-term strategic framework aligned with its 2040 vision, which identifies academic excellence, research impact, infrastructure development, institutional sustainability, effective governance and student life as key priorities.

Council chair Dr Siyanda Makaula described the appointment as a significant milestone in the institution’s efforts to rebuild and strengthen itself.

“The appointment of Professor Chitha marks an important moment in the history of the University of Fort Hare as we advance our journey of institutional re-visioning and rebirth,” Makaula said.

He said the university needed leadership capable of ensuring institutional stability, effective governance, sustainable infrastructure and an improved student experience.

“This requires more than academic excellence and research distinction.