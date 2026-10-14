Defining moment for matrics must be faced with courage and confidence

This week marks the beginning of the National Senior Certificate examinations. Authorities in the Eastern Cape are dreaming big, with a target of 85% pass rate for the class of 2026.

As each matric pupil enters the examination room, they carry more than pens, candidate numbers and years of schoolwork.

They carry the hopes of families, the sacrifices of parents, the dedication of teachers and the dreams of communities that believe education remains one of the most powerful tools for changing lives.

For many, writing the examination represents far more than a certificate. It represents the possibility of university admission, access to employment opportunities and the chance to build a better future for themselves and their families.

But as the examinations begin, one message deserves to be heard above all the anxiety and uncertainty – you have come this far; do not allow fear to convince you that you cannot finish strongly.

The journey to matric has not been the same for everyone. Challenges facing some pupils in the Eastern Cape are well documented.

In April, pupils at Alphendale Secondary School in Buffalo Flats protested over teacher shortages.

Scholar transport disruptions affected almost 1,300 pupils at four Buffalo City metro schools in May.

In August, we extensively covered how some pupils live in perpetual fear of rape and robbery at rented rooms in villages closer to schools.

And there are many more pupils facing similar problems.

Their stories remind us that behind every examination number is a human being with a unique struggle, a personal dream and a future worth fighting for.

To these pupils, and to every matriculant who may be questioning their abilities at this critical moment, know this – your circumstances do not have to determine your destination. Your challenges are real, but they do not have the final word on what you can achieve.

This is not the time to surrender to self-doubt. It is the time to trust the work you have done, remain disciplined and approach each examination with courage and a clear mind.

To parents and guardians, please remember that your children need your encouragement now more than ever.

Do not add to their anxiety by constantly reminding them of the consequences of failure. Rather, remind them of their potential and provide a supportive environment where possible.

Teachers, too, deserve recognition. Behind every matric class are teachers who have spent countless hours teaching, revising, motivating and preparing pupils for this defining moment.

Matric class of 2026, this is your moment. Face it with courage, write with confidence and finish with dignity.

Let your effort speak, let your determination carry you, and let hope be stronger than fear.