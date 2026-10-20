Mervin Boji embraces career revival with Highbury FC after six months on sidelines

Mervin Boji says joining Highbury FC has given him a fresh opportunity to revive his soccer career after spending six months on the sidelines following his departure from Cape Town Spurs.

The 25-year-old explained that the chance to return to action was a major factor behind his decision to join the club, where he hopes to make the most of the opportunity and contribute to the team's ambitions.

“I think Highbury gave me an opportunity to showcase myself again," Boji said.

"I was a bit down, and I had spent six months without playing. Highbury gave me an opportunity to play again."

Yellow Nation head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has openly shared his vision of getting the Gqeberha-based side promoted to the Betway Premiership.

Boji believes his personal ambitions are aligned with those of the club, with the focus firmly on achieving success and competing for the league title.

“We have goals. Definitely, we want to move forward and win the league."

The attacker also acknowledged the disappointment within the camp after their recent draw to Orbit College and loss to Lerumo Lions, but insisted that the team had already turned their attention to the next challenge.

With a difficult run of fixtures behind them, Highbury are preparing for their upcoming away match against Casric Stars on Friday, and Boji says the mood in the camp remains positive despite the dropped points.

Highbury are seventh on the Motsepe Foundation Championship log, with 11 points from seven matches.

Coach Vilakazi's troops will be looking to turn the corner on Friday and get back to winning ways.

So far in the league, Highbury have not lost an away match.

“Obviously, there was disappointment with the recent results, but we are looking forward to the next game," Boji said.

"The atmosphere is good, and we are looking forward to the next match."

Boji's career picked up after joining Stellenbosch's reserve side in 2022. He spent a season with the development side before he was promoted to the first team.

He joined Spurs in 2024.