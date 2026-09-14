Vilakazi happy with players’ performance dispite defeat to Magesi

Though disappointed after losing 1-0 to Magesi FC in a Motsepe Foundation Championship top-of-the-log battle at the Nelson Mandela University Stadium on Sunday, Highbury FC head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi said he was pleased with his players’ fighting spirit.

The weekend’s result marked the Gqeberha side’s first league defeat of the season after an impressive start, during which they won all three of their first matches.

Highbury dominated throughout the 90 minutes but failed to convert chances into goals.

Dikwena tša Meetse got one opportunity on goal, which Naeem Amoojee buried, scoring against his former team.

“It’s always disappointing not to get the maximum results that we are looking for, but this is football; we need to accept it,” Vilakazi said.

“We still need to stay focused. I think when it comes to the performance on the day, we did very well.

“We dominated from the first whistle till the end.

“However, football is not about dominating, it is about scoring and making sure that you get the three points that you need.

“Magesi only got one chance in the first half where they scored, but when you look at our team and the chances that we created, they are more than eight or nine.

“We just need to align our finishing in terms of making sure that we convert our chances.

“Not all, but we can convert one or two into goals, so I think that is the only or main focus for now in terms of going forward.

“At least we know where to work, and I think with the commitment and the effort from the boys, I was very impressed, and I am happy with that.

“We are still within the course, and we will definitely fight going forward.

“We are looking for automatic promotion this season and not playoffs, so we will fight till the end.

“Just disappointed for the team not being able to convert the chances.”

The Yellow Nation will be looking to bounce back against Gomora at home on Friday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Magesi coach Kabelo Sibiya welcomed the victory against his former side.

Sibiya remains unbeaten in the league after four matches.

“We are extremely happy with the result and the performance, especially playing away from home.

“I am pleased with how the guys applied themselves, the weather was not helping the officials and us either.

“This is one of the games that I really want to quickly forget about, because I am not pleased with how the game was handled.

“Magesi was in the Premier League in the past three months, so we have very experienced players who dealt well with Highbury’s pressure in the second half.

“Yes, it may look like the opponent put us under pressure, but we were very resilient and calm about the situation.”