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Madibaz hockey duo off to Junior World Cup in 2027

Pair shone during university's fourth consecutive Eastern Province premier league title campaign

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Madibaz hockey players Caden Skinnette and Kian Cambier were named in the 38-man South African U21 training squad for the 2027 FIH Junior World Cup.
  • The 20-year-old duo shone during Mandela University's fourth consecutive Eastern Province premier league title campaign and fourth-place Ussa finish.
  • Their next major milestone is the Junior Africa Cup of Nations tournament in February, which acts as the World Cup qualifying stage.
  • Skinnette highlighted a crucial shift from individualistic play to a team-first mindset alongside technical maturation under university coaching.
  • Cambier praised head coach Cheslyn Gie and a culture of mutual accountability for driving his continuous improvement on and off the astro.
Madibaz hockey player Caden Skinnette has been chosen for the SA U21 men’s squad.
Madibaz hockey player Caden Skinnette has been chosen for the SA U21 men’s squad. Picture: SUPPLIED

Two hockey players instrumental in Mandela University’s fourth consecutive Eastern Province premier league title run have been included in the squad for the FIH Junior World Cup in 2027.

Caden Skinnette and Kian Cambier, both 20, received the nod for the South African U21 team’s training group of 38 after impressing at the University Sports South Africa (Ussa) championship recently.

Despite the Madibaz placing fourth at the Ussas for the second year running, the duo clearly did enough to impress the selectors.

While the host country has not been finalised, the FIH has allocated two possible time slots to the event – July 1 to 31 or December 1 to 21.

But first there is the Junior Africa Cup of Nations tournament in February, which serves as Africa’s qualification event for the World Cup.

Skinnette, a striker for the national U18Bs in 2024, enjoyed a memorable first season with Madibaz the following year.

This included helping his team finish fourth at the Ussas, their first stint in the A section.

“After putting in the hard yards, that was big for me, especially with the culture we have created,” he said.

The human movement science student credits a complete mindset change for his recent form.

“Before, I was a selfish player. I saw myself as the key player, always wanting to score the winning goal.”

Madibaz hockey player Kian Cambier has been selected for the SA U21 men’s squad.
Madibaz hockey player Kian Cambier has been selected for the SA U21 men’s squad. Picture: SUPPLIED

Now he understands that individual success is impossible without putting the team’s ambitions first.

“That has been my biggest accomplishment,” he said, while acknowledging the support of family, friends and coaches along the way – particularly when injuries put him on the back foot.

“My parents have invested so much in my career. I am so grateful.”

He admits to his game being “sloppy at times” before arriving at the Gqeberha University. The coaching team not only helped him rediscover those basic skills that initially set him apart from his peers but also helped him mature tactically.

Cambier’s development into one of the country’s top players is also a product of the Madibaz programme.

“I train very hard on and off the field, whether it is in the gym or on the astro,” the SA Schools and U21s alumnus said. “I enjoy the hard graft and always give my best.”

He credits coach Cheslyn Gie and his teammates for helping him take the next leap.

“It is a really fun group, and you are always learning,” the centre-cum-striker said.

“If you are doing something wrong, you get told so. It is because you want everyone to be at their best. We hold each other accountable.”

Being part of a winning team did not mean things would always go your way, the computer science student said.

“You just have to keep grafting. That’s how sport works – you look for the next way to be better.” — Full Stop Communications

The Herald


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