Now he understands that individual success is impossible without putting the team’s ambitions first.

“That has been my biggest accomplishment,” he said, while acknowledging the support of family, friends and coaches along the way – particularly when injuries put him on the back foot.

“My parents have invested so much in my career. I am so grateful.”

He admits to his game being “sloppy at times” before arriving at the Gqeberha University. The coaching team not only helped him rediscover those basic skills that initially set him apart from his peers but also helped him mature tactically.

Cambier’s development into one of the country’s top players is also a product of the Madibaz programme.

“I train very hard on and off the field, whether it is in the gym or on the astro,” the SA Schools and U21s alumnus said. “I enjoy the hard graft and always give my best.”

He credits coach Cheslyn Gie and his teammates for helping him take the next leap.

“It is a really fun group, and you are always learning,” the centre-cum-striker said.

“If you are doing something wrong, you get told so. It is because you want everyone to be at their best. We hold each other accountable.”

Being part of a winning team did not mean things would always go your way, the computer science student said.

“You just have to keep grafting. That’s how sport works – you look for the next way to be better.” — Full Stop Communications

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