Bosman and Sloman log milestone wins in the woods

Local star Lloyd Bosman claimed his third consecutive half-marathon title at the Madibaz George Forest Run on Saturday.

It was also the 37-year-old’s fourth in five years as, in stark contrast, Leah Sloman won the women’s race on her race debut.

Bosman, who also claimed the well-known 21,1km event in Knysna before finishing in the top 10 at the Comrades this year, is clearly in the form of his life.

He broke the tape in 1:15:27 ahead of Nedbank SWD teammate Selwyn Matthews, the last person to get the better of Bosman when he beat him into the silver-medal position in 2023.

Matthews finished in 1:17:10, with Fancourt Running Club’s Jerome Ferland crossing the line at the Madibaz Stadium third in 1:22:12.

The conditions were almost ideal despite heavy rains in George during the 48 hours leading up to race day, Bosman said.

“It wasn’t that muddy. It was very runnable and I was able to take the win from Selwyn.

“It’s a tough course that one, but the atmosphere at the finish was unforgettable.”

Bruce Maboza took the honours in the men’s 10km race in 31:59, finishing ahead of teammates Austin Koopman (32:45) and Francois Maquassa (33:42).

Melissa van Rensburg, also from the green team, won the gold in the women’s event in 42:05.

Sloman, whose forte is endurance trail-running, ran a perfect race to post a winning time of 1:40:58 despite having notched up 11km before the start.