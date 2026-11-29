Conrad will hope those four keep up the high standards set by the Test team as familiar faces return for the shorter formats.

Fast bowlers Kwena Maphaka and Gerald Coetzee have also been ruled out with injuries.

Tiaan van Vuuren replaces Coetzee in the ODI squad, while Eathan Bosch and JJ Basson have been added to the T20I squad.

The series gets under way on Tuesday in KuGompo City, for the first of three 50-over matches, with a three-match T20 international series to follow thereafter.

For Conrad, the biggest improvement, on the red-ball side of the tracks, has been the team’s ability to convert promising positions into substantial advantages.

“[It’s] a big positive for us and conversations stemming from the Australian series were when we are in dominant positions, to be able to ram home the advantage,” Conrad said after the series.

“Especially on the batting side of things, I think we did that to a large degree.

“Obviously, you lose wickets here and there, but to see the big 150-run partnerships and 200-run partnerships and then extending it into 560 at the Wanderers and 500 here [Centurion], whatever it was, um that's particularly gratifying,” he said.

Conrad said that approach was evident in the decision to push for a substantial lead in the second Test rather than alter their strategy because of the opposition.

“Yeah. So yesterday afternoon already it was just a conversation between Aiden and I,” he said.

"Ideally we would have liked to have had a crack at them last evening, but 400 was the magic number for us,” he said.

“We would have batted and got a 400-run lead. Just because it's Bangladesh, it doesn't mean we've got to treat it any differently.

“I think that's another thing we pride ourselves on is the level of respect that we show all opposition.”