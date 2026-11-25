De Zorzi, who had spent time on the sidelines, admitted the difference between training and the intensity of Test cricket quickly became apparent once he was back in the middle.

“Nets don't compare to match intensity,” he said. “Competitive Test cricket raises heart rate.”

The pressure of returning was compounded by the physical demands. De Zorzi revealed that his body began to cramp during his innings, something he attributed partly to the lack of recent time in the middle.

“I hadn't batted for a while so my body was in shock and cramped,” he said.

Rather than becoming consumed by the situation, however, he tried to narrow his focus to the partnership and the small gains available to him.

“I just focused on partnership and adding to it,” de Zorzi said. “At one point with Ackers the partnership was 59, and I was on six. Just bide time and take wins.”

That approach was particularly important while batting alongside Marques Ackerman, who produced the innings of the day with a blistering 150.

“I’m very happy for Ackers. He takes the game on in his own way and puts SA in winning positions, with his years of hard work beginning to show,” he said.

The physical challenge intensified as his innings progressed, with the cramping eventually spreading from his hands.

He credited Wiaan Mulder with helping him remain calm and stay present rather than allowing the discomfort to dominate his thoughts.

“Wessie told me to stay calm, present, breathe,” de Zorzi said. “It helped me remain in the moment.”

That mental battle was perhaps the most revealing part of his return.

“Batting involves many thoughts,” he said. “Body fighting makes it tougher.

“My main strength is fighting my mind and not giving up on myself,” he said.

There was also a lighter moment during his innings when he survived a review near 50. De Zorzi admitted he had become too eager after seeing the field change and attempted a shot he later described as a “soft mental fart”.

“Wessie said go upstairs,” he said. “The last replay showed the ball turning. Wessie was calm and told me to review.”