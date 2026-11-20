It leaves South Africa with a significant hole at the top of the order, even after a commanding performance that gave them a 1-0 series lead.

The Wanderers victory was built on the same resilience Bavuma has identified as one of the team’s strengths.

Bangladesh made 400 after winning the toss, with Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das sharing a 206-run sixth-wicket partnership.

South Africa’s response was emphatic.

Marques Ackerman, in only his second Test, struck 157 off 164 balls, while Zubayr Hamza made 83 and Ryan Rickelton 102. Kagiso Rabada then added a valuable 72 as South Africa reached 557, building a 157-run first-innings lead.

Bavuma believes Ackerman’s contribution says plenty about the freedom South Africa is trying to give their batters.

“If I'm captaining against him, he's a bit of a nightmare,” Bavuma said of Ackerman. “He hits balls in funny areas – definitely not orthodox in his approach, but when it comes off, he puts us in winning positions.”

The captain’s point was that Ackerman’s attacking nature should not be judged only by the occasional dismissal.

“Getting 150 at almost a run-a-ball is not something you see from a lot of batters,” Bavuma said.

With Bavuma unavailable, Aiden Markram is set to take over the captaincy, adding another layer of responsibility to a player who remains an important part of South Africa’s batting plans.

Tony de Zorzi is strongly in the conversation as the next batter into the squad, according to Bavuma, but the final combination will depend on the conditions at SuperSport Park.

The absence of Bavuma also means South Africa lose a batter whose role has increasingly been about stability in the middle order.

That places greater responsibility on the likes of Ackerman, Hamza, Rickelton and Markram to maintain the balance that allowed the Proteas to turn 400 into a 157-run lead.