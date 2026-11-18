“I think whoever wins the first hour tomorrow will really dictate what kind of lead or what the structure of the rest of the game looks like,” Rickelton said.

The hosts lost three wickets around the new ball on Tuesday, including captain Temba Bavuma, who retired hurt on 49 with a calf problem, and Rickelton acknowledged the timing of the dismissals had given Bangladesh an opening.

The left-hander, however, believes the home side remain in a strong position if they can get through the new-ball period and establish a lead.

“If you can get through that new-ball period and stick to your plan, it’s a great opportunity for us,” he said.

Rickelton’s target is ambitious but clear. He wants the Proteas to push at least 50 runs ahead, with a lead of 100 the ideal scenario, before handing the pressure back to Bangladesh.

“If we can get a 100-run lead, that’ll be ideal, because we know that the ball’s going to swap, so we have a great opportunity to press them,” he said.

The Wanderers surface has offered periods of good batting, but Rickelton expects conditions to become increasingly useful for the bowlers as the Test progresses, particularly with variable bounce coming into play.

Rickelton, along with a returning Temba Bavuma, will be the only recognised batters left, while Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer are both capable of offering resistance with the bat.

Shukri Conrad’s men could have had a considerably stronger had Bavuma remained at the crease after reaching 49, but Rickelton described his departure as unfortunate, coming immediately before Bangladesh’s new-ball burst.

Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed claimed the wickets that followed, leaving SA with only three wickets in hand and their lead still to establish.