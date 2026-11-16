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Ackerman and Hamza put SA back in the game

Dominant second-wicket partnership trims Bangladesh's lead to 113 runs

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SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Bangladesh were bowled out for 400 in their first innings, with Litton Das reaching 120 and Kagiso Rabada completing a five-wicket haul.
  • South Africa suffered an early setback as Aiden Markram fell for four inside the opening two overs.
  • Marques Ackerman and Zubayr Hamza spearheaded the recovery with a remarkable 202-run stand for the second wicket.
  • Ackerman posted a career-best 157 off 160 deliveries, featuring 21 boundaries, while Hamza contributed a crucial 83.
  • The Proteas closed day two on 287/4, trailing by 113 runs with Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton at the crease.
Marques Ackerman, right, and Zubayr Hamza discuss strategy during their second-wicket stand in the first cricket Test against Bangladesh on the second day in Johannesburg on Monday
Game Changers Marques Ackerman, right, and Zubayr Hamza discuss strategy during their second-wicket stand in the first cricket Test against Bangladesh on the second day in Johannesburg on Monday Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP

Lefthanded batter Marques Ackerman produced a career-best 157 and Zubayr Hamza made 83 as the pair carried SA back into the contest against Bangladesh on the second day of the first Dafabet cricket Test in Johannesburg on Monday.

The duo combined for a 202-run second-wicket partnership to rescue the hosts after Aiden Markram was dismissed for four inside the opening two overs.

Ackerman and Hamza put the hosts in control through the middle sessions before both departed after making significant contributions.

SA closed on 287/4 after 62 overs, still 113 runs behind Bangladesh’s 400, with Temba Bavuma unbeaten on 19 and Ryan Rickelton on seven.

The Tigers’ wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das completed his century early in the day before falling for 120 to Dane Paterson, who also removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10), Hasan Mahmud (16) and Taskin Ahmed (17) to wrap up the innings.

Towhid Hridoy’s 137 and Tanzid Hasan’s 67 had earlier formed the backbone of Bangladesh’s total but they were eventually bowled out for 400 in the morning session.

Kagiso Rabada completed a five-wicket haul. He finished with 5/70 from 22 overs, while Paterson took 4/92 from 22.2 overs and Marco Jansen claimed the other wicket to fall late on the opening day.

The home side lost Markram, caught behind off Hasan Mahmud for four, leaving them 5/1 after just nine balls.


Ackerman and Hamza steadied the innings, with the former moving to his half-century from 68 balls, including nine fours, as the second-wicket stand continued to put Bangladesh's bowlers under pressure.

The Proteas reached 100 in the 22nd over, with Ackerman on 60 and Hamza on 34, before the pair carried the score to 129/1 at tea.

Ackerman was 69 not out and Hamza 48, leaving SA 271 runs behind with nine wickets in hand.

Hamza completed his half-century from 82 balls after the partnership grew to 150 from 197 balls with SA reaching 190/1 at the second drinks break.

Ackerman then reached his century from 125 balls, having struck 14 fours, as the second-wicket partnership passed 200.

The partnership finally ended at 207 when Hamza was dismissed for 83, caught by Das off Mominul Haque.

They added 202 runs to transform SA's position.

Ackerman continued to attack, even after Hamza's dismissal, reaching 150 from 160 balls with 21 fours before his remarkable innings ended on 157 at 268/3, caught by Taskin Ahmed off Hasan Mahmud.

Hasan struck again late in the day to remove Matthew Breetzke for two.


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