SA closed on 287/4 after 62 overs, still 113 runs behind Bangladesh’s 400, with Temba Bavuma unbeaten on 19 and Ryan Rickelton on seven.

The Tigers’ wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das completed his century early in the day before falling for 120 to Dane Paterson, who also removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10), Hasan Mahmud (16) and Taskin Ahmed (17) to wrap up the innings.

Towhid Hridoy’s 137 and Tanzid Hasan’s 67 had earlier formed the backbone of Bangladesh’s total but they were eventually bowled out for 400 in the morning session.

Kagiso Rabada completed a five-wicket haul. He finished with 5/70 from 22 overs, while Paterson took 4/92 from 22.2 overs and Marco Jansen claimed the other wicket to fall late on the opening day.

The home side lost Markram, caught behind off Hasan Mahmud for four, leaving them 5/1 after just nine balls.