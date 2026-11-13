Conrad expects Bangladesh to challenge Proteas Coach feels Tigers’ pace attack will pose genuine threat on HighveldAAmir Chetty13 NOV 2026, 06:083 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumVideoSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related NewsCRICKET12 NOV 2026PremiumVideoHarmer ready to make up for lost timeAmir ChettyCRICKET11 NOV 2026PremiumVideo Hamza returns with fresh perspectiveAmir ChettyCRICKET4 NOV 2026Proteas cannot afford to stand stillAmir ChettyCRICKET3 NOV 2026Triumphant Proteas can improve further, says ConradAmir ChettyCRICKET2 NOV 2026VideoJansen keeps his feet on the ground