SummaryOpen the quick read
- SA secured a 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh with a dominant innings-and-219-run victory at Centurion.
- Stand-in captain Aiden Markram highlighted the team's ability to execute under pressure after being pushed hard in Johannesburg.
- Marques Ackerman scored his second successive Test century with 150, while Wiaan Mulder contributed 100 runs and took seven wickets.
- The Proteas dismissed Bangladesh for 91 and 184, backing up an imposing declared total of 494/7.
- Markram credited the team culture established by Temba Bavuma and coach Shukri Conrad for empowering different players to step up.
Aiden Markram’s outing as SA’s stand-in captain ended with an innings-and-219-run victory, but his assessment was less about the emphatic margin than the way the Proteas responded to the challenge Bangladesh had presented in Johannesburg a week ago.
Markram said the hosts arrived at Centurion expecting another contest rather than assuming the conditions would hand them control.
“Massive credit goes to them. They've made us work really hard, pushed us very far in Joburg and we came here expecting a real tussle as well,” he said.
Markram acknowledged that the hosts “got lucky from a toss and conditions point of view”, but stressed that advantage only mattered if the players converted it into pressure.
“From that moment on, you have to execute, and guys have to get things right out on the park,” he said.
“And we were fortunate enough to do so and get ahead of the game quite early.”
That execution was ruthless.
SA dismissed the visitors for 91, then piled up 494/7 declared, with Marques Ackerman making 150 and Wiaan Mulder 100, before bowling the visitors out for 184 in the second innings to complete a 2-0 series victory.
For Markram, the result also reflected something increasingly important to the Proteas: different players finding ways to take responsibility when the opportunity arrived.
“You have different guys stepping up at different times and owning that responsibility to put us in a winning position or win the game for us,” he said.
Markram believes that mindset has been driven by the standards established by Temba Bavuma and coach Shukri Conrad, and has become embedded in the group.
“Carrying that mindset from Tembs and Shuks that they've been pushing has rubbed off on the boys,” he said.
“Because of that, guys are putting in big performances to win us games of cricket.”
The Centurion attack illustrated that depth particularly well.
The Proteas could turn to Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje, with Bangladesh unable to find sustained relief once the hosts had taken control.
“It's a big blessing,” Markram said of the bowling resources.
“You've got Harmer and Wiaan doing their thing. You're blessed with many options.”
Markram was equally pleased with Ackerman, whose second successive Test century helped SA turn the match decisively in their favour.
The opener’s attacking approach, Markram believes, is not simply about scoring quickly. It puts the opposition under pressure.
“He brings a lot of energy, obviously takes the game on in his own natural way,” Markram said.
“He's putting guys under pressure and doing that creates bad balls and he's putting those away.
“He's done it the long, hard way and it's really great to see a guy like that succeed at this level,” he said.
The all-rounder followed his century with seven wickets, producing the spell that ended Bangladesh’s resistance.
Markram said the performance was no surprise to the Proteas.
“He works incredibly hard behind the scenes. People obviously don't see that, but our team sees it,” Markram said.
It was a performance that reflected preparation and trust in the dressing room.
Though the World Test Championship remains a long-term objective, Markram was unwilling to look that far.
“[There are] two massive series still to go,” he said.
“So we'll deal with it in small steps.”
For now, SA can take satisfaction from one decisive step: responding to The Tigers’ resistance in Johannesburg with a performance in Centurion that left no room for a repeat.
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