Markram acknowledged that the hosts “got lucky from a toss and conditions point of view”, but stressed that advantage only mattered if the players converted it into pressure.

“From that moment on, you have to execute, and guys have to get things right out on the park,” he said.

“And we were fortunate enough to do so and get ahead of the game quite early.”

That execution was ruthless.

SA dismissed the visitors for 91, then piled up 494/7 declared, with Marques Ackerman making 150 and Wiaan Mulder 100, before bowling the visitors out for 184 in the second innings to complete a 2-0 series victory.

For Markram, the result also reflected something increasingly important to the Proteas: different players finding ways to take responsibility when the opportunity arrived.

“You have different guys stepping up at different times and owning that responsibility to put us in a winning position or win the game for us,” he said.

Markram believes that mindset has been driven by the standards established by Temba Bavuma and coach Shukri Conrad, and has become embedded in the group.

“Carrying that mindset from Tembs and Shuks that they've been pushing has rubbed off on the boys,” he said.

“Because of that, guys are putting in big performances to win us games of cricket.”

The Centurion attack illustrated that depth particularly well.

The Proteas could turn to Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje, with Bangladesh unable to find sustained relief once the hosts had taken control.

“It's a big blessing,” Markram said of the bowling resources.

“You've got Harmer and Wiaan doing their thing. You're blessed with many options.”

Markram was equally pleased with Ackerman, whose second successive Test century helped SA turn the match decisively in their favour.

The opener’s attacking approach, Markram believes, is not simply about scoring quickly. It puts the opposition under pressure.

“He brings a lot of energy, obviously takes the game on in his own natural way,” Markram said.

“He's putting guys under pressure and doing that creates bad balls and he's putting those away.

“He's done it the long, hard way and it's really great to see a guy like that succeed at this level,” he said.