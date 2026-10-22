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McDonald backs Australia to fight on after horror day four

Tourists face follow-on battle as Labuschagne struggles continue and Smith battles neck injury

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  • Australia were bowled out for 99 in 42.3 overs during their first innings, forcing them to follow on at St George's Park.
  • Coach Andrew McDonald branded the batting display as disappointing and full of errors, rejecting pitch conditions as an excuse.
  • Marnus Labuschagne's continued struggle to convert starts was highlighted after another failure to reach a half-century.
  • Steve Smith's batting order was shuffled in the second innings due to a nagging neck injury.
  • McDonald remains confident in his squad's ability to rebound, refusing to entertain selection speculation before the match concludes.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot on day four of the second Test match between South Africa and Australia at St Georges Park in Gqeberha on October 21, 2026.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot on day four of the second Test match between South Africa and Australia at St Georges Park in Gqeberha on October 21, 2026. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Australia coach Andrew McDonald admitted his side’s batting collapse was “disappointing” but refused to write off his team's prospects against South Africa at St George’s Park in the second Test on Thursday.

Australia returned from the overnight loss of Nic Maddinson to Kagiso Rabada on three runs and were probably looking to get to work early.

The tourists were bowled out for 99 on Wednesday after a clinical display of bowling from Marco Jansen and the Proteas bowling unit, and in the process allowing the home side to enforce the follow-on.

McDonald said the visitors had put themselves in a difficult position through poor shot selection, while also giving credit to a Proteas attack led by Marco Jansen.

“You saw what we saw,” McDonald said. “If the ball’s in the right area, it is a strength, but in that scenario there’s probably some shots that players wouldn’t take back.”

Marnus Labuschagne was again a topic of discussion when the coach was asked about his number three batter.

His highest score in his last 10 innings is 48 in Test whites, while he scored 14 or less on four occasions during the same period stretching back to the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne in December last year, while his last half century came in November of the same year. .

McDonald said he had again done the hard work without converting his start, a pattern that has become a growing frustration.

“It feels like I’m on repeat around the amount of 30s that he has got,” McDonald said. “When you do that hard work, you’ve got to cash in and unfortunately that wasn’t to be the case for Marn.”

Australia’s first innings was their most damaging passage of the match, with South Africa capitalizing on the momentum to bowl the visitors out in just 42.3 overs.

“We are better than that, but as it sits right now, I can’t defend that,” he said. “There were some bad errors there. But I think we are better than that.”

The Australian coach also rejected the idea that the batting collapse was simply a product of the conditions, saying the surface had offered enough for a capable batting unit to succeed.

Australia’s problems were compounded by a Steve Smith neck injury that limited the enigmatic right hander and he was moved from his usual position in the second innings.

“It’s not something that will really matter in the innings, but it just took a little bit more time than we expected on the back of the first innings,” McDonald said.

He refused to discuss selection mid-game, insisting those decisions would be made after the match.

“I’ll never sit in a press conference and start talking about selection for the next Test match,” he said.

“It was only a week ago that we were a really, really good team,” he said. “These players are still the same players that performed exceptionally well last week.”

“This is a significant setback in terms of the way that we play,” he said. “We’ve been able to respond, and that’s been one of the strengths. So I’m looking forward to that opportunity tomorrow.”



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