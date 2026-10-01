Australian captain Mitchell Marsh hailed the improvement shown by his team after they were convincing winners of the third and final one-day international against South Africa in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

Australia won by 45 runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after South Africa's reply to Australia's 322 for nine was ended by rain after 28 overs.

South Africa, who won the first two matches to clinch the series, were struggling on 145 for four at the stoppage, well short of the required rate.

"I thought the batting in particular showed some real improvement, especially from a few of our young guys," said Marsh. "It was a disappointing series but nice to finish with a win."

Marsh said there were encouraging signs looking ahead to the 2027 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

"It's gradual improvement. We have some guys that haven't a lot of experience at this level and in particular playing in South Africa against a team that plays very well at home."

Marsh said he was sorry the match had not gone the distance, which seemed a fair comment because Ryan Rickelton, on 71 not out, was the last remaining specialist batsman after Tony de Zorzi injured a hamstring while fielding and was ruled out of the rest of the match.

South Africa, having already won the series, rested key players in captain Temba Bavuma, batsman David Miller and bowlers Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj.

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins returned for his first one-day international since November 2024.

Marsh and Travis Head again gave Australia a fast start after stand-in captain Aiden Markram won the toss and sent them in, putting on 78 for the first wicket off 53 balls.

Unlike in the first two matches, there were solid contributions down the Australian batting order, anchored by Alex Carey’s 74 off 88 balls.

Australia's bowlers kept the pressure on South Africa. Xavier Bartlett was excellent with the new ball, dismissing Quinton de Kock and Markram inside the ten-over powerplay.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa found his best form after being expensive in the first two matches, taking two for 33 in six overs, while Cummins built up lively pace. Although he did not take a wicket he conceded only 17 runs in five overs.

Bavuma said in accepting the series trophy that South Africa had "definitely made strides" during the series. He said the decision to rest leading players was a combination of providing opportunities to other players and prioritising a three-match Test series which starts in Durban on October 9.

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