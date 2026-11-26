Left-back Buhle Momoti is hoping to help Highbury FC carry their winning momentum into Saturday's Motsepe Foundation Championship soccer encounter against Hungry Lions as the Gqeberha side look to build consistency under new coach Clinton Larsen.

Highbury will travel to the Northern Cape to play Hungry Lions at the Suzuki Stadium in Kimberley (3.30pm), encouraged by their 2-1 victory over the University of Pretoria last weekend.

The win was an important response after a disappointing 3-1 defeat to NWU, with the 22-year-old former Kruger United player admitting that the players were hurt by their performance and they knew they had to produce a much-improved display.

"Yes, the loss hurt us a lot against NWU," Momoti said.

"We knew we didn't compete the way we should. This week, we just spoke honestly as players; we said we need to start fast and fight for second balls.

"We need to be clinical in our attack, and getting the early goals will give us confidence to manage the game better."

With Larsen now in charge, taking over from Vusumuzi Vilakazi, Momoti believes there has been a positive change in the team's environment, with competition for places bringing out the best in the players.

"I can't deny the mood is very positive. Coach Larsen came in with clear ideas and a lot of energy.

"He is experienced, as we all know. He knows this league and he demands a lot from us in training.

"Everyone wants to impress and earn their place. There is competition in the squad and it's healthy."

Despite the challenge of travelling to the Northern Cape, Momoti believes Highbury have what it takes to maintain their momentum and return home with maximum points.

"Away games in this league are never easy, especially in the Northern Cape, but we have already shown we can get results on the road.

"If we stay disciplined, are clinical, take our chances and stick to the game plan, we can come back with three points. I believe in the boys."

Having joined the Yellow Nation at the start of the season, Momoti says his stay in the Eastern Cape has been a rewarding experience, both on and off the field.

"My stay in the Eastern Cape has been great. Gqeberha is a nice place to be; the people at the club welcomed me with open arms, and my teammates made it easy for me to settle.

"On the pitch, I'm enjoying my football and off the pitch I'm settled and focused. I'm very, very happy to be here.

"My main goal is to help the team win, nothing else, and push for promotion.

"Personally, I want to play consistently, contribute with goals and assists and become a leader.

"I really want this for Highbury. I want to give everything for the badge," he said.

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