Newly appointed Highbury soccer coach Clinton Larsen is focused on getting his tenure off to a winning start when the Yellow Nation host the University of Pretoria in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the Nelson Mandela University Stadium on Friday.

The match kicks off at 3.30pm and will be Larsen's first game in charge of the Gqeberha-based side.

Highbury will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat against North-West University in their previous league outing, while Larsen wants his players to concentrate on collecting maximum points at home.

“The immediate priority is winning the next game," Larsen said.

"We can't think beyond that. All we've got to think about is our next game against Tuks.

"We've got to make sure that we're ready for them.

“We know the log is not a true reflection of the team we're going to be up against.

"So we've got to be prepared to make sure that we maximise this opportunity at home and get three points."

Highbury are eighth on the standings with 15 points, while Tuks occupy 11th position with nine points.

Larsen, who has previously coached Chippa United, Magesi FC and Venda FC, believes there is room for improvement in both departments, with scoring more goals and keeping clean sheets among his priorities.

"There are always areas to improve, maybe not strengthen but improve," he said.

"I don't think there's any team in the league that is happy with the number of goals they score.

"So firstly, that's got to improve because goals win you games.

“I don't think there's any team that's happy with the number of clean sheets they are keeping.

"So that's exactly what we want to try and do. Keep more clean sheets and score more goals.

"And if you do those two things well, the rest takes care of itself.”

The coach also had a message for the Yellow Nation supporters, saying his role was to help the club move forward rather than take over.

“I'm here to assist, not to take over, because I'm just a coach; one cog in this machine.

"So I'm here to assist and try to take the team to the next level.

"I'm going to do my utmost to achieve that," he said.

“I'm a very demanding coach, demanding of my coaches that work with me and more demanding of my players.

"But in demanding a lot from them comes improvement.



"I'm hoping that the demands I place are going to get everybody to see that there is another level to be achieved.

“We can't be happy with the way we are as coaches and players.

"We've all got to work a lot harder to get to the next level because there is improvement to be had for everybody."

He added that developing players individually would be central to building a stronger team and achieving better results.

“We want to try and improve these players one by one individually because I believe that when you improve the individuals, it makes the group a lot stronger.

"And having a strong group gives you better results.

“Our ultimatum at the end of the day is to make sure each and every day we improve these players on the training field.

"And when that starts to happen, the results take care of themselves.”