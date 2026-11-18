Mauricio Pochettino's reign as United States coach ended with a simple 2-0 win over Haiti on Tuesday, as a Christian Pulisic bicycle kick sent him off in style and he heads to his new role at Manchester United.

Teenager Julian Hall also added his fifth goal from six games to secure an 8-0 aggregate victory in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final second leg in Cincinnati.

Set to fly to England just hours after the final whistle, Pochettino exchanged bear hugs, jokes and smiles with players and staff on the pitch.

"We wanted to finish in a good way... Of course it's tough, because it's emotional. Because I really love these guys, and I love the players, I love the staff," said Pochettino.

Admitting he had shed tears moments before his final US press conference, Pochettino added: "The connection with the fans really touched me in the end. I am so grateful.

"Always, I'm going to be so grateful about the way that everyone treats us in this country."

Pochettino, who steered the US to the last 16 of a home World Cup this summer, picked a strong lineup for his swansong and his favoured stars appeared determined to wave their coach off with a win, beginning with high intensity.

A bright Weston McKennie missed two good early chances before turning creator in the 25th minute for Pulisic's opener.

Pulisic stole possession on the halfway line and surged up the left flank before feeding the ball inside.

McKennie crossed back into the box from the right and Pulisic, running away from goal, improvised a bicycle kick over his left shoulder that bounced in off the far post.

Hall doubled the lead in the 43rd minute. McKennie again provided the assist, chipping the ball over the Haitian backline.

Hall did well to trap the ball, chest it down and then lift it over the goalkeeper. The 18-year-old has scored in all four US starts.

After the break, Auston Trusty had a header acrobatically cleared off the line by Martin Experience. Video replays seemed to show it crossing over, but no goal was awarded.

Defensive midfielder Sebastian Berhalter picked up a yellow for a sliding challenge that rules him out of the semi-final in March.

Alex Freeman, the 22-year-old defender given his debut by Pochettino who has become a stalwart at right-back, did superbly to intercept a clear-cut chance for Josue Casimir.

Hall's header in the final few minutes bounced off the crossbar.

More testing challenges lie ahead for Pochettino, with United languishing in 18th place in the Premier League and due to face bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Pochettino is expected to head directly to United's Carrington training facility on arrival.

"We know that the situation is not a situation that deserves to be a club like Manchester United," Pochettino told TNT Sports.

Teased by a presenter about Manchester City's recent dominance, Pochettino jokingly responded: "No way. You will see. Give me time. Give me time, and that is going to change." - AFP