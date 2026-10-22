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Highbury FC aim to bounce back against Casric Stars

Gqeberha side target immediate recovery after dropping to seventh on log

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Highbury FC travel to Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga to face Casric Stars on Friday at 1.30pm.
  • A recent 2-1 loss to Lerumo Lions marked the team's second defeat of the season and dropped them from fourth to seventh on the table.
  • The Gqeberha-based outfit have amassed 11 points from seven league matches so far.
  • Head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi is seeking an immediate response to keep their promotion ambitions within reach.
Highbury FC's Luke Daniels scored the opening goal in their recent 2-1 defeat against Lerumo Lions in the Motsepe Foundation Championships
Highbury FC's Luke Daniels scored the opening goal in their recent 2-1 defeat against Lerumo Lions in the Motsepe Foundation Championships Picture: JAYDEN ALISSIO DANIELS

Highbury FC will be hoping to get their Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign back on track when they travel to face Casric Stars on Friday after their 2-1 defeat to Lerumo Lions.

The match will take place at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga (1.30pm).

The loss was the Yellow Nation's second league defeat of the season and saw them drop from fourth to seventh place on the log.

With 11 points collected from seven matches, the Gqeberha-based side will be eager to get back to winning ways and avoid losing further ground on the teams above them.

Coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi will be looking for a positive response from his players as they prepare for another important test away from home.

The coach has ambitions of guiding Highbury to promotion this season, making consistency and the ability to collect points in difficult matches crucial to their campaign.

Friday’s encounter presents an opportunity for Highbury to put their recent disappointment behind them and get their season moving in the right direction again.

However, they will need to be at their best against a Casric Stars side that will also be looking to make home advantage count.

After seven matches, Highbury have shown they can compete in the championship, but their latest result highlights how quickly the league standings can change.

With the competition continuing to take shape, dropping points can make it difficult for teams to keep pace with their promotion rivals.

The visitors will therefore need to approach the match with focus and determination, particularly in their defensive work, while also looking to make the most of their opportunities in front of goal.

A strong start could help them settle into the contest and put pressure on the hosts.

Stars, meanwhile, will be looking to use their home advantage to secure a positive result.

Highbury will have to remain organised and disciplined throughout the match if they are to leave with maximum points.

A victory on Friday would not only help Highbury recover from their latest setback, but could also provide a valuable boost to their ambitions of securing promotion at the end of the season.

The Herald

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