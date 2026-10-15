Andoni Iraola believes Bradley Barcola's hat-trick in Liverpool's 6-3 Champions League soccer win over LASK on Wednesday will herald the start of a dominant spell for the France forward.

Barcola had come under fire for some lacklustre performances since his move from Paris Saint-Germain in August.

But he finally started to live up to his hefty price tag with his first goals for Liverpool in his seventh appearance.

Barcola struck twice before the interval at the Raiffeisen Arena after Ronald Araujo put Liverpool ahead in the first half with his maiden goal for the club.

Jeremie Frimpong netted the fourth after the break against the Austrian champions before Barcola completed his treble.

There was still time for Lewis Koumas to score his first Champions League goal as Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent record in this season's tournament after beating Atletico Madrid in their opening game.

"I'm really happy for Bradley because you were asking me yesterday about him not making the numbers, also Florian (Wirtz)," Iraola told reporters on Wednesday.

"I think both of them today played really well. I think they made a difference.

"Bradley, apart from the hat-trick, I think he was a threat always – one-v-one, threatening in behind.

"Also, Flo helped us a lot to control the game, finding the pockets. I'm happy for both of them.

"I think their confidence, for sure, is very good. I think they feel that we trust them a lot.

"But at the end, to enjoy a little bit of playing in the Champions League away, I think it's going to be very good for them."

Barcola won the Champions League with PSG in each of the last two seasons and arrived at Anfield with high expectations.

Iraola is confident his forward's adaptation to English soccer will be aided by his goal-spree in Austria.

"Obviously I think he has to enjoy this because to score a hat-trick in the Champions League is always very difficult," he said.

"Even training yesterday, I could feel he was very lively; sometimes you feel these things.

"You never know how he's going to play the next day, but it wasn't like a big surprise because we were feeling he was in a good place for the game."

Iraola was relieved to get back on track after losing for the first time as Liverpool boss in the 3-0 defeat against English Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

He was also able to rest the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister ahead of this weekend's trip to Brentford.

"You have different demands for each game, and you have to try to analyse what players, not just you, can rest; it's what players can perform well against LASK and help us to win the game, what players can help us against Brentford," Iraola said.

"But after Brentford we will play in three days against Villarreal, another very difficult Champions League game, and we will need more than 11, more than 12, more than 13." – AFP

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world. The Herald



