A major shake-up is looming in the Nations Championship, with underperforming teams facing the prospect of being chopped from the elite group of 12 teams who did battle in the inaugural event, which reached a climax in London on Sunday.

Talks are at an advanced stage to introduce two relegation playoffs from 2030 despite growing resistance from some of the tournament’s founding unions.

Organisers favour a system in which the bottom team in the southern and northern hemisphere groups would face the corresponding group winner from the second-tier Nations Cup in a once-off playoff.

The winning team would secure places in the top-tier competition for the next edition two years later.

Based on this year’s standings, Italy would host Georgia and Fiji would face the USA.

The proposed format would expand the Nations Championship finals weekend from six to seven matches, with the top five teams in each hemisphere facing their northern or southern counterparts, alongside the two promotion-relegation fixtures.

The prospect of two countries losing their top-tier status will raise concerns with established rugby nations such as Wales and Italy.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney described the potential consequences of Wales being relegated as “cataclysmic”.

There have been suggestions that the 10 founding unions could seek protection from relegation, leaving Japan and Fiji, who were invited to join the competition, vulnerable to demotion.

World Rugby is understood to be firmly opposed to such a move, having approved the establishment of the Nations Championship on the condition that promotion and relegation would be introduced from 2030.

Any attempt to safeguard the founding members’ participation would reportedly require another World Rugby Council vote.

The original proposal was approved by 41 votes to 10 ahead of the 2023 World Cup final — an 80% majority that narrowly exceeded the required 75% threshold.

Insiders say reopening that debate could therefore threaten the future of the competition itself.

World Rugby is set to firmly oppose any effort to protect the founding 10 nations.

The global governing body sanctioned the tournament in 2023 on the strict condition that it would become an open league from 2030, and parachute payments are being discussed to cushion the financial blow for relegated sides.

Placing two "win-or-go-down" relegation playoffs alongside the trophy matches would transform finals weekend into a high-tension event where every match carries huge consequences.

Under the current finals weekend format, when all matches were staged at Twickenham over three days, staging promotion-relegation deciders on the same weekend would avoid the "dead rubber" feel of 5th-place or 7th-place classification games.

The host city for the next three-day finals weekend will be decided at the end of November 2028, and organisers plan to open a formal bidding process in early 2027.

France is viewed as the most likely destination, along with Spain (with potential venues in Madrid, Barcelona or Sevilla).

English Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney has put Twickenham forward to stage the event again.