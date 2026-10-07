"It always starts with them. So, to keep us in the game and give us territory, that is the key thing in Durban.

“Especially in difficult conditions.

"We need to play in the right areas of the field, and they put us in the right positions, and we capitalised on a few chances.”

Stormers defence coach Norman Laker said Sharks head coach JP Pietersen had masterminded a brilliant turnaround for the Durban side after taking over from John Plumtree.

“The Sharks are a quality outfit,” Laker said.

“JP Pietersen has done a phenomenal job with the Sharks.

"Since he took over, they’ve beaten us at Cape Town Stadium, so what he’s done has been phenomenal.

"We have a lot of respect for him, and I don’t think they’ll move off what they’re doing because it’s working for them."

Laker is confident the Stormers’ returning Springboks will slot seamlessly back into the team’s system.

“Most of the guys except Siya Kolisi and Wilco Louw have been with us for a very long time.

"Guys like Zach Porthen, Deon Fourie, Paul de Villiers, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian Willemse — they all know the system. I don’t think it’ll be an issue.

“Obviously, we’ve worked on some things in the pre-season which we had identified last season that we can be better at.

"They’re clever rugby players — Springboks for a reason — and I’m 100% sure they’ll get the one or two tweaks we’ve made to our system.

“Obviously, we would’ve wanted to beat Edinburgh last week, but under the circumstances, to get six from a possible 10 log points on tour is not the end of the world."

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