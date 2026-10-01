Tight phase play crucial for Bulls against Munster, says Ludwig

SummaryOpen the quick read
- Reinhardt Ludwig has emphasised that mastering tight phases will be critical for the Bulls against Munster.
- The Bulls kicked off their United Rugby Championship campaign with a seven-try 47-13 victory over Zebre.
- Ludwig is adjusting to greater responsibility following the departure of influential lock Ruan Nortjé.
- The young second-row forward expects harsh, wet weather and a hostile Limerick crowd on Saturday.
- Ludwig credited months of hard work and honest coaching discussions for his strong start to the season.
The Bulls must improve their play in the tight phases if they are to succeed in overcoming Munster in a second round United Rugby Championship clash in Limerick on Saturday, lock Reinhardt Ludwig says.
After sweeping Zebre aside 47-13 in their opening game, facing Munster in front of their passionate home fans will present a more difficult challenge for the SA franchise.
Ludwig scored twice against Zebre when the Bulls ran in seven tries to start their campaign with a bonus point-win on the road.
“We must be better against Munster in the tight phases,” he said.
“It’s probably going to be rainy in Ireland and the crowd is going to be in your ear.
"It’s a completely different challenge, and it’s about how you adapt and handle the pressure.
“We have a good lineout system at the Bulls and it is not a one-man show.
"I must know what my lock partner is doing and he must know what I’m doing.
"I know the system and how to play within it.
“It wasn’t always sunshine and roses for me last season.
"It hurts when you’re not picked on a Monday to play on a Saturday, and that feeling stuck with me.
"It motivated me through this pre-season.
“There were some tough conversations sometimes.
"As a player you want honesty and you want to know where you stand.
"You never know when you’re going to get another opportunity, so I’m extremely grateful.
"I am taking the the season week for week and challenge for challenge
"I was lucky this past weekend to have a good outing against Zebre.
“It doesn’t just happen overnight that you play good rugby or have a good game.
"I think it was months and months of hard work and sitting with coaches, talking to them. Asking what must I work on and what do I need in my game to play for you?
"There were some tough conversations."
Since Ruan Nortjé left the Bulls, coach Johan Ackermann has backed Ludwig and JF van Heerden to fill the gap in the second row.
“Ruan left a big mark and he’s left big shoes to fill,” Ludwig said.
“But the nice thing is that we’re young locks, we’re very ambitious and all of us want to be where Ruan is one day.
“We’ve been thrown in at the deep end a little bit, but I feel that’s where you learn and grow the quickest.
"You have to adapt. I love challenging and pushing myself.
“Sometimes it’s nice to hear other voices rather than just Ruan’s.
"It’s no longer just Ruan’s plan, but that of a few guys, and we’re trying to make it work.”
Ackermann is also expecting Munster to pose a much tougher challenge compared to the one they faced against Zebre.
“Limerick is a tough place to play,” the Bulls coach said.
“The conditions are going to change quite drastically. We’ve had beautiful weather in Italy, and tonight it was around 24 or 25 degrees when we kicked off. It will probably rain, and there will be a temperature drop.
“Then you’ve got the hostile crowd, and they’re going to be really fired up. It’s a team that’s constantly in the playoffs and constantly near the top of this competition."
This weekend's URC fixtures:
Friday: Edinburgh v Stormers. Saturday: Lions v Ospreys, Sharks v Leinster, Munster v Bulls
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