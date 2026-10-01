Tight phase play crucial for Bulls against Munster, says Ludwig

The Bulls must improve their play in the tight phases if they are to succeed in overcoming Munster in a second round United Rugby Championship clash in Limerick on Saturday, lock Reinhardt Ludwig says.

After sweeping Zebre aside 47-13 in their opening game, facing Munster in front of their passionate home fans will present a more difficult challenge for the SA franchise.

Ludwig scored twice against Zebre when the Bulls ran in seven tries to start their campaign with a bonus point-win on the road.

“We must be better against Munster in the tight phases,” he said.

“It’s probably going to be rainy in Ireland and the crowd is going to be in your ear.

"It’s a completely different challenge, and it’s about how you adapt and handle the pressure.

“We have a good lineout system at the Bulls and it is not a one-man show.

"I must know what my lock partner is doing and he must know what I’m doing.

"I know the system and how to play within it.

“It wasn’t always sunshine and roses for me last season.

"It hurts when you’re not picked on a Monday to play on a Saturday, and that feeling stuck with me.

"It motivated me through this pre-season.

“There were some tough conversations sometimes.

"As a player you want honesty and you want to know where you stand.

"You never know when you’re going to get another opportunity, so I’m extremely grateful.

"I am taking the the season week for week and challenge for challenge