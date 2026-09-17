Bulls ready for challenging start to URC, says Ackermann

The Bulls are bracing for a challenging start to their United Rugby Championship campaign when they travel to Europe to face Zebre and Munster in their opening matches, coach Johan Ackermann says.

After the heartache of losing the 2026 URC final against Leinster in Dublin, Ackermann says preparations are well on track for a successful campaign.

Zebre and Munster are both expected to field full-strength international line-ups and the Bulls will have to hit the ground running if they are to succeed in bringing log points home to SA.

The SA side face Zebra on September 26 before travelling to Ireland to face Munster on October 3.

“Zebre are interesting because they’ve changed captains and made big changes to their squad,” Ackermann said.

“In round one everybody is still in the running, so everybody is fired up, which makes them dangerous.

“I’ve played against them before with other teams and we needed the full 80 minutes to get the win there; you don’t just turn up and take it.

“Munster is going to be another massive challenge and Limerick is probably one of the most hostile places you can play.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge.

“I think we’re in a better place than last season in terms of planning and putting things in place.

“This time round, aside from a few new players, everyone knows exactly what’s coming, and we’re trying to build on what we installed last season.

“On the fitness side, if I’m brutally honest, the All Blacks fixture disrupted that a little; we had to come back from the break and get straight into rugby.