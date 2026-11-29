The Lifesaving World Championships got off to a lively start at the Newton Park swimming pool in Gqeberha on Sunday, with hundreds of Masters competitors from around the world showcasing their enduring skills and passion for the sport.

The opening day provided an entertaining display of athleticism, technical ability and competitive spirit as lifesavers of all ages tested themselves across a variety of pool disciplines.

From the challenge of swimming under obstacles to the precision and teamwork required in the line throw, competitors demonstrated that experience remains a valuable asset in lifesaving.

Epitomising the spirit of the occasion was the mother-and-daughter combination of Alison and Sarah Windsor, from the Alex Surf Club at Alexandra Headland in Australia, who competed together in the line throw.

For Sarah, sharing the experience with her mother made the occasion particularly special, continuing a family involvement in the sport that has spanned many years.

“A few years ago, a friend of mine said I had to take part in these events, so my mom and I competed at the World Championships in Southport, Australia, two years ago,” Sarah said.

“We had so much fun that we immediately said we were going to SA. It’s really special to do it with your mom.”

Alison lived in Durban before moving to Australia 55 years ago, and both were thoroughly enjoying their return to SA and the opportunity to experience Gqeberha.

“It’s so beautiful here, and when we opened our curtains this morning, the view was just spectacular,” Sarah said.

There was plenty to celebrate in the pool, too, with the pair enjoying a trouble-free performance in the line throw while also winning their respective age-group 100m obstacle swims.

Both have impressive lifesaving credentials.

Sarah has represented Australia and broke the open women's world record in the 200m obstacle swim in 2002, while Alison is a former world record-holder in the women's 70-plus 100m obstacle swim.

Their enthusiasm for the competition was echoed by long-serving Gqeberha lifesaver Tracy Gous, whose daughter, Sienna, and husband, Fanta, are also participating in the championships.

“I know lifesaving can be a bit of a hurry-up-and-wait game sometimes, but we are so grateful to be here, to be healthy and to be able to take part in this global competition,” Gous said.

“Masters lifesaving, for those over 30, has traditionally been made up of people who have been involved in the sport for a long time, but there are also many people discovering its benefits —keeping you fit and healthy while giving back to the community.”

Gous said the Masters competition had brought a wonderful spirit to the championships, with the opportunity to reconnect with people from across the world adding to the occasion.

“Touching base with people from around the world is so good for our region, even if the build-up was a little difficult with the local elections taking place.

"But we have pulled it off and are all raring to go.”

The Masters pool programme continues at Newton Park on Monday before the championships move to the coastline, where the surf events will take place at Kings Beach on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The transition from pool to ocean will provide a different test, requiring competitors to adapt their skills to changing conditions and the challenges of open-water competition.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the world's leading individual athletes to show their skill from Wednesday through to Sunday.

International competitors have been making the most of their time in Gqeberha to acclimatise to local conditions, with the windy weather experienced in recent days adding another dimension to their preparations.

The action will then continue into a second week, with the World Interclub Championships getting under way on Monday.

Featuring both stillwater and ocean disciplines, the programme will bring together teams representing lifesaving clubs from across the globe.

With the Masters athletes providing an enthusiastic opening to the championships, attention will now turn to the senior and youth competitors as Gqeberha welcomes the world's best lifesavers to its shores.

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