The engines are primed, the dust is ready to fly and the championship trophies are waiting to find new homes.

After a season of spectacular racing, fierce rivalries and dirt-track drama, PE Oval Raceway (PEOTR) is preparing for one final showdown as it hosts the last round of its club dirt oval championship on Saturday.

PEOTR, on Mission Road in Greenbushes, is expected to attract a strong field of competitors and an enthusiastic crowd for what promises to be an exciting evening.

With championship honours still up for grabs across several classes, there will be plenty at stake when the green flag drops.

One of the biggest attractions will be the Classic 6 class, which has attracted the largest entry, with 14 competitors confirmed.

Dawid “Baba” Grundling heads into the final round with a healthy championship advantage, but the battle for the remaining podium positions is also shaping up nicely, with Jonathan van Vuuren in second place and Cornel Victor third.

In the 1600 Stock Saloon championship, Deon Kretzmann leads the standings and will be determined to bring his season to a successful conclusion. However, Ruben Barnard in second and Deon Ross, third, will be eager to apply the pressure.

There is an intriguing twist in the 1660 Modified class, where South African champion Jason Drake leads the championship ahead of his sister, Charné Schuin, with Nadia Rautenbach in third.

Drake will unfortunately miss the final round as he attends the Motorsport SA awards in Johannesburg. His absence presents an opportunity for the chasing drivers, particularly Schuin, to make their mark and close the season with a significant result.

Francois Jansen van Vuuren has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the 2.1 Modified class and heads into the finale with a commanding championship lead.

Dylan Brassell sits second, followed by Neels Vermaak in third. While Jansen van Vuuren has put himself in a strong position to claim the season honours, the competitive nature of dirt oval racing means spectators can never count out a surprise when the cars hit the track.

The Hot Rod class should also deliver its fair share of action. Malcolm Els leads the championship, with Dawid “Baba” Grundling close behind in second place and Piet Scheepers holding third.

Bonita Kotze has been a standout competitor in the Heavy Metal class and leads the standings. Gordon Ascaray is in second, with Juandre Fourie third. Kotze will be hoping to put the finishing touches on an impressive season.

The V8 American Saloon class has also produced an interesting championship battle, with Ruzanne Jansen leading the standings. Deon Verster occupies second place, while Wayne Holland is third.

Jansen has enjoyed a strong season and will be looking to become the leading lady driver to finish on top in a class known for its powerful machinery and spectacular track action.

With seven championship battles and the Junior Hot Rods adding another dimension to the programme, there should be something for every motorsport enthusiast.

The eight classes scheduled to compete are V8 American Saloons, Heavy Metals, Classic 6s, Hot Rods, 2.1 Modifieds, 1660 Modifieds, 1600 Stock Saloons and Junior Hot Rods.

Gates open at 12.30pm, with racing scheduled to get under way at 6pm. Admission is R70 for adults, R50 for pensioners and R40 for children under 12. Free trackside parking is available.

Upcoming events:

November 28: Kart racing season finale at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club; Dirt oval racing at PEOTR on Mission Road; Unity Motorsport Spin Fest at Aldo Scribante Raceway

November 28–29: Inner City Motorcycle Enduro in the Baakens Valley

December 5: H-Mart Classic Motor Show in Port Alfred; Dirt oval racing at Border Stockcar Association in Amalinda

December 12: Border 100 endurance race at the East London Grand Prix Circuit

December 26: Atta Victor Memorial Race at Victory Raceway.