Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf for the first time in more than two years next month when he tees off at the Hero World Challenge event in the Bahamas, organisers said.

Woods, 50, was named in the line-up for the limited-field PGA Tour event taking place in Albany from December 3-6.

It will mark the first time Woods has played an official PGA Tour event since July 2024.

The 15-time major champion has battled injuries and legal problems since his last appearance.

In March he was involved in a rollover car crash in Florida which led to him having his driver's license suspended for five years.

Authorities determined the 15-time major champion had not been drinking alcohol but found he appeared to be impaired.

Woods, who has undergone multiple back operations and surgeries on severe leg injuries suffered in a separate 2021 California car crash, had two pills containing the opioid painkiller hydrocodone in his pocket.

He refused a urine analysis and was charged, jailed and released on bond.

Woods initially pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI (driving under the influence) with property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test.

Days later, he said he was "stepping away" to seek treatment and focus on his health.

Since the crash, Woods has travelled outside the United States to seek treatment at an inpatient facility, reportedly in Switzerland.

He made his first public appearance since his arrest at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship in June, and later struck a plea agreement, which led to his driver's license being suspended.

Woods has not won a tournament since a victory at the ZoZo Championship in Japan in 2019. – AFP

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