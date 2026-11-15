Glenrose Xaba makes history with fourth SPAR Grand Prix title

Glenrose Xaba has written her name into the history books after becoming the first athlete to win the SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge Grand Prix title four times.

The Boxer Athletics Club runner secured the 2026 title with 119 points, adding another milestone to an already impressive road-running career.

Xaba first won the Grand Prix in 2017, before international athletes were allowed to compete in the series.

She returned to the top in 2024 and 2025 before completing a hat-trick of consecutive titles this year.

Her latest triumph puts her ahead of Rene Kalmer, Irvette van Zyl and Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare, who have each won the competition three times.

There was also a handsome financial reward for Xaba, who walked away with R320 000 at Tuesday's awards ceremony at The Venue Nine Yards in Parktown, Johannesburg.

She received R210,000 for winning the overall Grand Prix and a further R110,000 for being the leading South African in the series.

Ethiopian Selam Gebre of Nedbank finished second overall with 114 points, earning R105,000, while Xaba's teammate Karabo More took third place with 111 points.

More also collected R75,000 for finishing as the second-best South African, taking her total prize money to R155,000.

Xaba said she was delighted to make history and hoped her achievement would inspire young runners to believe in their abilities.

“I want to inspire young runners. I want them to think, if Glenrose can do it, so can I,” Xaba said.

She also paid tribute to her coach and mentor, Violet, Caster Semenya and her grandmother, who was present at the Johannesburg race to witness her granddaughter's historic achievement.

Van Zyl, who finished eighth overall, praised Xaba for raising the standard of women's road running in South Africa.

“We are all doing better because of Glenrose.

"Standards are higher, and there is greater competition," she said.

Boxer also dominated the club competition, finishing comfortably on top with 872 points. Nedbank were second with 337 points, followed by Hollywood AC on 253.

In the age categories, Mpho Katiso of TUT won the junior competition with 19 points, while Este van Tonder of Nedbank topped the 40-49 category with the same number of points.

Elizabeth Potter of Boxer won the 50-59 category with 29 points, while teammate Judy Bird dominated the 60-plus category with 40 points after earning bonus points in every race.



