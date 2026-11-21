SummaryOpen the quick read
- Keshav Maharaj will captain the Proteas in three ODIs, while Bjorn Fortuin takes charge of the T20I side against Bangladesh.
- Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi return to the national setup to bolster the pace attack.
- Wicketkeeper-batter Sinethemba Qeshile earned dual-squad call-ups following a brilliant domestic T20 campaign.
- Promising prospects including Dewald Brevis, Jordan Hermann, and Tristan Stubbs feature prominently in the squads.
- The series allows South Africa to evaluate depth and test middle-order solutions ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin will captain revamped South African sides against Bangladesh as the Proteas use next month's white-ball series to broaden their options ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
Maharaj takes charge of the three-match ODI side from December 1 to 7, while Fortuin will lead the T20I team in three matches from December 10 to 13.
The selections bring several notable changes, with a number of established players rested and opportunities handed to players pushing for longer-term places in South Africa's white-ball plans.
Among the biggest talking points is the return of Lungi Ngidi to the national setup after injury, while Anrich Nortje has been recalled to the ODI side for the first time since playing against Australia in September 2023.
Nortje's return gives the Proteas another high-pace option as they continue to build towards the World Cup, while Ngidi adds experience to an attack that also includes Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch and Duan Jansen.
The two squads also provide further opportunities for the younger generation, with Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Jordan Hermann and Tristan Stubbs all selected.
Warriors pair Hermann and Stubbs are both included in the ODI and T20I squads, while Brevis also features across the two formats.
Conrad said the middle-order opportunities presented by the ODI squad would be particularly important as South Africa continues to assess their options.
“I think I think it's the toughest period in the ODI cricket are in the middle. And that's exactly where we drift and struggle continually in white ball cricket,” he said.
“And both of them possess not only batsmanship but they've got power to burn as well, you know, so that's exciting.”
The selection of Sinethemba Qeshile is another major talking point, with the wicketkeeper-batter included in both squads after a prolific domestic T20 campaign.
Qeshile scored 277 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 197.85 during the YesPlay Pro20 Cup, including a joint-fastest domestic T20 half-century off just 14 balls.
His inclusion gives the selectors another option behind the stumps and further competition with Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dré Pretorius in the ODI setup.
Conrad said Qeshile's versatility could allow South Africa to explore different combinations as they build towards the World Cup.
“So yeah, there's a little bit of room that we can manoeuvre with and try a few options,” he said.
“Because obviously a longer-term view with the World Cup spot at stake or World Cup spots at stake. And there's healthy competition.”
Fortuin's appointment as T20I captain is another notable feature of the squads, with the spinner taking over the leadership role for a side containing several players looking to establish themselves internationally.
The Bangladesh series therefore offers South Africa a valuable opportunity to test their depth, while giving players on the fringes a chance to make a stronger case before the World Cup plans begin to take shape.
Proteas ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile (wicketkeeper), Tristan Stubbs.
Proteas T20I squad: Bjorn Fortuin (captain), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile (wicketkeeper), Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen.
BANGLADESH TOUR — PROTEAS FIXTURES
ODI series
Tuesday, December 1: South Africa v Bangladesh, Buffalo Park, KuGompo City.
Friday, December 4: South Africa v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha.
Monday, December 7: South Africa v Bangladesh, Newlands, Cape Town.
T20I series
Thursday, December 10: South Africa v Bangladesh, Kimberley Oval, Kimberley.
Saturday, December 12: South Africa v Bangladesh, Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
Sunday, December 13: South Africa v Bangladesh, SuperSport Park, Centurion.
The Herald