But instead of allowing South Africa to build on that momentum, Inglis and Carey countered with a composed partnership that carried Australia to 330/4 at stumps, giving the visitors a slender one-run lead.
For Renshaw, who had earlier shared a 126-run partnership with Green, Inglis’ ability to change gears when Australia needed it was crucial.
“Yeah, definitely. He’s a very talented player. We’ve seen that across a lot of the white-ball formats,” Renshaw said.
“But I think, yeah, to sort of come in today, we were under a little bit of pressure having lost two quick wickets. And the way that he played was really positive. And it was very, very Josh innings. And I think it was really what we needed at that time.”
Inglis initially settled alongside Carey before accelerating dramatically, smashing 16 runs from three balls at one stage to lift Australia’s scoring rate and shift the pressure back onto South Africa.
Renshaw, watching from the other end, said the brief burst was a reminder of Inglis’ attacking instincts but also checked that his teammate remained in control.
“Yeah, I was just asking if he was all good. He did hit 16 off three balls. So he got the run rate up a bit,” Renshaw said.
“Seeing how he was going, seeing whether that was in his plans, whether that’s what he wanted. It was more just sort of keeping that tempo, keeping the calmness out there.”