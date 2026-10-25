The Dafabet Warriors ended the YesPlay Pro20 Cup group phase with a seven-wicket defeat against the Eastern Cape Iinyathi at Buffalo Park on Saturday, with stand-in captain Jean du Plessis admitting their 136/8 was never enough after they elected to bat first.
The Warriors, who made nine changes to their side for the final group encounter, had already secured their place in the Super 8 phase following three successive bonus-point victories, including their six-wicket win over the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in Durban on Tuesday.
With qualification already assured, the Warriors made wholesale changes to their XI for the Eastern Cape derby, handing opportunities to a number of players outside their regular starting combination.
But despite JP King anchoring the innings with a measured 50 off 41 balls, the Warriors could only reach 136/8 from their 20 overs.
King struck four fours and a six, while Du Plessis contributed 25 from 23 balls and Andile Mokgakane added 21.
Iinyathi's Sithembile Langa was the pick of the attack, claiming 3/22 from his four overs, while Jan Coetzer also took three wickets for 25 runs.
Du Plessis felt the Warriors had simply failed to build enough meaningful partnerships.
“Honestly, I don't think it was enough. We let ourselves down with the bat, we needed to string a few more partnerships together,” he said after the match.
“Credit must go to them, they did that really well through the middle [of the innings] and that's why they ended up on the winning side.”