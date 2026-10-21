Warriors grab top spot after clinical win in DurbanThird straight bonus-point triumph highlights red-hot run for Peterson's menAAmir Chetty21 OCT 2026, 06:423 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related NewsCRICKET19 OCT 2026PremiumWarriors eye top spot in DurbanAmir ChettyCRICKET15 OCT 2026PremiumWarriors chase crucial Badgers winAmir ChettyCRICKET13 OCT 2026PremiumBoast finding rhythm as Warriors build momentumAmir ChettyCRICKET11 OCT 2026Warriors look to carry powerplay punch into away runAmir Chetty