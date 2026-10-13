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Fiji appoint ex-Boks boss White as coach ahead of World Cup

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Jake White has been appointed head coach of Fiji ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.
  • The 62-year-old famously guided South Africa to Rugby World Cup victory in 2007.
  • White possesses extensive global experience across South Africa, Australia, France, and Japan.
  • Fijian rugby chairman John Sanday praised White's championship pedigree and leadership.
  • Fiji will launch their expanded 24-team World Cup campaign against Spain on 4 October in Newcastle.
Former Springboks rugby coach Jake White has been signed by Fiji
Former Springboks rugby coach Jake White has been signed by Fiji Picture: PASCAL GUYOT/AFP

Fiji appointed former Springbok rugby coach Jake White on Tuesday to lead the team into next year's tournament in Australia.

The 62-year-old South African masterminded the Springboks' 2007 World Cup triumph and went on to coach teams in Australia, SA, France and Japan.

He was technical adviser to Tonga before joining the Bulls in Pretoria in 2020 as director of rugby. He stood down last year.

The experienced White understands what it takes to build a World Cup-winning team, Fijian rugby chair John Sanday said.

"His experience, leadership and championship mentality are exactly the qualities we want to bring into our preparations for Rugby World Cup 2027."

White said: "Fiji holds a special place in world rugby.

"There are very few nations where the game means so much to its people, and where the players bring such extraordinary natural ability, courage and passion to the field."

Rugby's biggest-ever World Cup kicks off in October next year with a record 24 teams clashing over six weeks in Australia.

Fiji will play their first game against Spain on October 4 at the Newcastle Stadium. — AFP

The Herald