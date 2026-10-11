“I don’t think anything went wrong. I think they batted well, to be honest,” Mulder said. “I think we executed most of our plans; maybe we could have bowled a touch fuller … But in the end, I think it’s just a good innings.”

Mulder, who returned figures of 4/68, said Renshaw’s discipline at the crease made him difficult to dislodge, particularly on a surface that offered movement with the new ball but became slower as it lost its shine.

“I think it’s just a good cricket wicket,” he said.

“It takes us back to traditional Test cricket, and kudos to Matt Renshaw, who played the conditions as well as anyone.”

The right-hand batter said the Australian batter’s ability to manage the strike against the tail was a lesson for the hosts.

“Bowling to Matt Renshaw, I felt like he left extremely well,” he said.

“His approach was so different in the first four balls to the last two balls, which made it difficult to keep him on strike.”

Mulder admitted SA could have been smarter with their fields when Renshaw was batting with the lower order, though he felt the bowlers created chances and regularly beat the bat.

He welcomed the chance to take the new ball, saying the conditions suited him while the ball was moving and nipping around.

Mulder said SA’s response with the bat would be vital, especially if they had to negotiate the final session, when fading light and floodlights can help the ball move more.

“The toughest session generally is the last session, when the clouds come over, and it’s a little bit dark, and the lights come on,” he said.

“That’s when the ball really moves at its most.”

With the tourists 363 runs ahead at stumps, Mulder said the Proteas would need clear plans and strong partnerships when play resumes on the third morning.

The Herald