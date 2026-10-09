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Proteas pace attack puts Australia under pressure

Jansen, Mulder Nortje grab two wickets each to put SA in ascendancy

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • South Africa reduced Australia to 24/2 early after the tourists won the toss and elected to bat.
  • Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, and Anrich Nortje claimed two wickets apiece to dismantle Australia's top and middle order.
  • Anrich Nortje sparked a collapse from 120/4 to 124/6 by striking twice in consecutive deliveries to dismiss Alex Carey and Beau Webster.
  • Matt Renshaw (46*) and Pat Cummins (33*) mounted an unbeaten 63-run partnership to stabilise the Australian innings.
  • Bad light and inclement weather forced an early end to day one in Durban with Australia poised at 187/6.
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder delivers a ball on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Australia at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on October 9, 2026.
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder delivers a ball on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Australia at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on October 9, 2026. Picture: MARCO LONGARI/AFP

South Africa’s pace attack dominated the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Durban, but an unbeaten 63-run partnership between Matt Renshaw and Pat Cummins helped the visitors recover to 187 for six before bad light and inclement weather brought a premature end to the opening day in Durban on Friday.

The Aussies, who won the toss and elected to bat, were reduced to 24/2 inside the first 11 overs as the Proteas made the most of a lively surface.

Travis Head was caught behind off Wiaan Mulder for nine, before Marco Jansen bowled Nic Maddinson for a 33-ball duck.

The visitors went into the interval at 84/3, but Smith fell for 25 in the first over after the break, caught by Mulder off Jansen to leave the visitors 84/4.

Renshaw and Alex Carey tried to rebuild, adding 36 for the fifth wicket before Anrich Nortje struck twice in two deliveries.

Carey was caught by Aiden Markram for 14, then Beau Webster edged behind for four, leaving Australia struggling at 124/6.

The visitors were 149/6 at tea after 53 overs, with Renshaw unbeaten on 32 and Cummins on nine as SA's seamers took two wickets each to keep the scoring rate in check.

The final session brought a change in momentum as Renshaw and Cummins dug in, frustrating the hosts. Renshaw reached an unbeaten 46 from 115 balls, while Cummins made 33 not out from 72, striking five fours.

Their stand passed 50 and reached 63 from 140 deliveries, taking Australia to 187/6 after 65.2 overs, adding 38 runs without loss after tea, ensuring SA could not finish off the innings before the weather intervened.

Play was halted by bad light, with conditions steadily deteriorating before stumps were drawn shortly before 4pm.

Australia will resume on the second morning at 9.30am with Renshaw and Cummins at the crease, while Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood to come.

Mulder finished with 2/31, Jansen 2/35 and Nortje 2/40, leaving the hosts in control but with work still to do.

The Herald

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