“When it happened so early on in my career, I could have sulked about it and hid in a corner,” Elgar told SportsBoom.co.za in an exclusive interview.

“The series we've played against Australia has been pretty brutal.

"Most probably our greatest rivals when it comes to playing Test cricket; it's most probably the comparison of the Springboks versus the All Blacks, the greatest rivalry.

"I guess ours is Australia, and we always know what we're going to be up against with them.”

Sandpapergate To an extent, the unfortunate events of the 2018 Sandpapergate are a testament to just how intense the rivalry between SA and Australia is.

The Australians did not want to lose that match and were under immense pressure as Elgar’s unbeaten 141 in the first innings put them in a corner.

What they did was unjust, and they paid the heaviest price for it, a punishment that Elgar argues was a little over the top and undeserved.

“They want to win so badly. They want to play hard cricket.

"They want to leave everything out on the field.

"They were immensely under pressure in that Test because we had quite a good first innings score and we bowled them out below our total.

"They were immensely under pressure to get wickets, and they weren't able to do that against us,” Elgar said.

“The way the events unfolded after that was sad to see.

"It wasn't the best thing for the game, but it also wasn't the best the way it was handled.