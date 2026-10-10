Rickelton was caught by Beau Webster off Josh Hazlewood for a three-ball duck, while Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 15 and David Bedingham on 12 when the players left the field.

Earlier, the visitors resumed on 187/6 and added 90 in the extended morning session to reach 277 for eight at lunch, before scoring another 113 in the afternoon session for the loss of one wicket.

Renshaw resumed on 46 and batted through much of the day, facing 397 deliveries and striking 21 fours and a six.

He shared an 86-run seventh-wicket partnership with captain Pat Cummins, who made 43, before Wiaan Mulder had the Australian skipper caught by Markram to make it 210 for seven.

Mitchell Starc managed six before Mulder bowled him 20 runs later, but Renshaw continued to frustrate the Proteas with the tail.

He brought up his century off 204 balls and found another valuable partner in Nathan Lyon, with the pair adding a crucial 134 for the ninth wicket.

Lyon contributed 27 in 92 deliveries before Marco Jansen trapped him in front.

Renshaw was left with Josh Hazlewood as Australia approached 400, but his remarkable innings finally ended on a career-best 190, caught by Markram off Simon Harmer, only three deliveries into the final session.

Renshaw’s partnerships with Cummins and Lyon proved critical in taking Australia beyond 350 after the early damage on day one.

Mulder led the Proteas attack with 4/68, while Jansen claimed 3/68 and Anrich Nortje took 2/88. Harmer finished with 1/68 as South Africa eventually dismissed the visitors after two extended sessions.

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