Tyson Fury has been cleared by British boxing chiefs to fight Anthony Joshua next month after concerns were raised about the heavyweight's mental health.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) indicated earlier this week that it would investigate comments from Fury's wife Paris, that the boxer had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

She said in an initial version of a Netflix documentary, due for release on Friday, that Fury had been diagnosed just months after beating Wladimir Klitschko in a world title fight in November 2015.

However, Paris Fury retracted her claim, and the BBBoC's general secretary Robert Smith told Sky Sports: "Fury cleared last night. All up-to-date medicals cleared. Promoter told this morning."

Paris said in a statement on Thursday: "I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary.

"I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson's condition and I used the word 'schizophrenic'. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.

"Mental health is complex, and it isn't always easy to find the right words, especially when you're living it with someone you love.

"I'm so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we've received as a family."

Fury, 38, is due to face Joshua in a long-awaited all-British showdown in Cardiff on December 11.

He has been open about his mental health struggles since beating Klitschko, after which he took a break of nearly three years from boxing.

His weight ballooned while he battled suicidal thoughts and drug and alcohol problems.

Fury admitted hearing "voices in my mind" following his win, adding: "Words can't explain the darkness I was in.

"I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100 percent thought at times I'd end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much."

Fury became world heavyweight champion for a second time when he beat WBC champion Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

Despite losing twice to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, the only losses in his 39-fight professional career, Fury could become a three-time world champion when he takes on Joshua with the vacant WBA title set to be on the line.

Netflix said in a statement: "Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson's official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch."



