After enduring the heartbreak of two postponements and a cancelled fight, Gqeberha boxer Owethu Rula is thrilled with her renewed chance to chase the dream of becoming a world champion.

The 27-year-old, who trains under Caiph Camp, was meant to take on the current South African female flyweight champion, Simangele Hadebe, for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) female flyweight title in Cape Town at the Grand West Casino in August.

The bout was part of the Fight Like a Woman boxing event, hosted by Fighters Club Promotion, to celebrate Women's Month.

However, the bout did not see the light of day, as it was cancelled after two postponements.

Now, Rula has been handed another shot at a world title.

She is set to step onto the world stage when she challenges Japanese Asami Nakai for the WBF world female junior- bantamweight title on November 28.

The fight to be staged by Universal Boxing Promotions will be held at the Titi Jonas Hall in Port Alfred.

"It was frustrating, but more than anything, it was disappointing because we had been training for this fight since May," Rula said.

"That’s a long time to prepare for one match, and boxing training takes a heavy toll on your body.

"But we stayed committed and kept going.

"In the end, it was very disappointing. It really hurt us, but we had to pick ourselves up and carry on.

"Then this fight came along, and I thought, 'Ok, why not?'

"I’m quite excited about it, and I’m hopeful that the fight will finally go ahead as planned.

"The repeated postponements have been really disappointing, especially because the previous fight eventually ended up being cancelled.”

Rula welcomed the opportunity, though it comes from her unnatural weight class.

Though she failed in an SA title challenge when she lost to Nozwelethu Mathontsi for the junior flyweight belt, Rula, who holds the provincial female flyweight title, will jump directly to a world title in a division she has never campaigned in.

Her loss to Mathontsi was her second to her and fifth overall in 11 bouts, forcing her to move up to the flyweight where she has reeled off two successive victories.

She allayed concerns that the heavier division could adversely affect her performance.

"It’s a slightly different opportunity, though the weight category is quite similar to my usual flyweight division.”

She is determined to inflict a second successive loss on the Japanese, also known as Aka Ringo, whose record shows six wins with only two losses.

The 31-year-old is coming off a points decision loss to Mexican Lizabeth Martinez in December 2025

Asked about her mindset after the disappointment ahead of the fight, she said preparations had been mentally challenging.

"It's been a bit difficult, but I’m slowly getting into the right frame of mind now that I’ve started camp.

"It’s also been challenging to balance everything because of my work shifts, so managing work and training takes a lot of discipline.

"However, I’m doing my best to find that balance and stay focused.

"At the same time, I understand that nothing in boxing is guaranteed until the fight actually happens.

"You can prepare as much as possible, but you can never be completely certain of anything in this sport."

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